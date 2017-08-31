NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots, Chiefs To Acquire Jarvis Landry?

With only one year left on his contract with the Miami Dolphins, trade rumors involving Jarvis Landry are making the rounds. If it were to happen, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs could be at the forefront of a possible deal.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, who writes for the online sports publication the Ringer, said in his podcast in May that the Dolphins would listen to offers on Landry. The Dolphins have been denying this, but Lombardi said on Twitter that he received calls from teams who say that his report is 100 percent accurate, as reported by Metro.

The trade rumor involving the 24-year-old wide receiver emerged as the Patriots lost Julian Edelman, one of NFL’s best receivers. But then, the Patriots might not be in dire need of a receiver, as the team still have top-of-the-line names on its roster, including Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, and Austin Carr.

The team that needs a top-line wide receiver is the Chiefs, and Landry would be just the player they need. His game would work well with quarterback Alex Smith. On the downside, a deal for Jarvis would entail several draft picks.

Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry is not worried about the trade reports. Dolphins coach Adam Case already told him that the trade reports are false and there is “no chance” he would be traded, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“He called me in and he just talked to me, explained to me the situation and everything that’s going on and that that’s false, and that’s all I really needed to hear from him.”

Landry added that he was not sure whether the Dolphins have put his name on the trade block, but if they did, he has no control over it. He said that what he does on the field is all he can control, and he leaves the rest up to other people.

With regard to his contract extension, Landry said he is sticking to his original plan, which is not to entertain talks about extending his contract with the team once the regular season begins. He loves football, but he does not want to rush things, saying that “whenever it happens, it happens for me.”

Landry is due to receive a salary of $893,850 in the final year of his rookie contract with the Dolphins. According to ESPN, it is quite a low amount for him given his achievements in the first three seasons of his career. Jarvis led the Miami in receptions, setting the NFL record for the most catches at 288. He will become an unrestricted free agent in March next year if he does not extend his contract with Miami.

