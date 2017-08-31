‘DOOL’ Spoilers: ‘Kandre’ Sparks Teased, What Does The Future Hold For Quarrelling Andre And Kate?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for fall 2017 reveal that sparks will fly with the couple known as “Kandre.” What was teased about Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Robert’s (Lauren Koslow) future?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, there will be some sparks that fly between Andre and Kate. As the Inquisitr previously speculated, these two might end up becoming a real couple.

Even though Andre DiMera and Kate Roberts are married, it is not a real union. It was arranged for business reasons while Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was missing. However, after Andre reacted after seeing Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) kiss Kate, fans wondered if he was jealous.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that sparks will fly between these two, but don’t expect them to act on it, at least right away. They are both demons in business and are fighting for control of DiMera Enterprises. This will continue several months down the road. Although the company will dominate their storylines, it will always be brought back down to a personal level.

On Instagram, Thaao Penghlis has been teasing DOOL spoilers. Although he does not say what actually happens, he hints that “Kandre” will continue to have scenes together. In one, he revealed that they don’t live simple lives. In another, the actor talked about how Kate doesn’t know about his plan.

Why is Kate laughing? Obviously she hasn't heard of my plans. #love #stirring #days #forever @laurenkoslow What a week? A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Andre has a press conference. Expect him to tell everyone that Roman and Kate are having an affair. This will have consequences. Roman denies the allegation because Andre’s claims are simply not true. Kate has an interview with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). It seems that Kate will try to do some damage control. Also, DOOL spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera has an epic confrontation with his brother.

What on earth is Andre planning? If I told you you'd be hooked. Thanks for the favors. Andre is writing his will. You could get lucky. #forever #days #love in his #heart A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Andre DiMera and Kate Roberts on Days Of Our Lives? Are they in denial about their feelings or would a “Kandre” romance be doomed from the beginning?

