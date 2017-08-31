‘Big Brother 19’: CBS Alums Slam Jason Dent After Rape Joke As Rodeo Clown’s Family Does Damage Control

Big Brother houseguest Jason Dent was poised to win the America’s Favorite Player vote, but his controversial comments have landed him in hot water. One week after CBS aired Jason’s heartwarming hometown package and pregnancy announcement from his wife Holly, the Iowa rodeo clown is facing the wrath of Big Brother fans. Jason Dent’s crude comments about fellow houseguest Kevin Schlehuber’s wife and daughters have made national headlines, and now his career as a beloved rodeo could be in jeopardy.

Live feed viewers saw the ugly exchange play out as Jason Dent talked about what he would do if Kevin gained power in the Big Brother house. Speaking about Kevin, Dent told fellow Big Brother 19 houseguests Paul Abrahamian, Alex Ow, and Josh Martinez:

“I’m gonna f**k your wife when I get out of here. And I’m gonna tie all your daughters up and make them fucking watch, you piece of s**t.”

To be clear, Jason Dent was talking about a hypothetical scenario in which Schlehuber turned against him. Jason acknowledged that his violent comment was just “the worst, craziest thing” he could think to say about Kevin, who is a father to six daughters and one son. Earlier this season, Jason Dent was caught making a joke about holding down housemate Raven Walton so the other Big Brother males could “take turns” on her.

Jason Dent’s family is now doing damage control in an attempt to save his reputation as a rodeo clown. The family has responded to the Big Brother scandal by issuing an apology on his behalf on the now-private Whistle-Nut & Ole Twitter page. Dent’s family said Jason’s comments were “inappropriate” and not acceptable under any circumstance. While the Whistle-Nut Twitter account is now blocked to non-followers, the company’s official Facebook page is getting flooded with negative comments, as is Jason’s wife’s Facebook page.

Jason Dent has no idea what he is in store for when he exits the Big Brother house. CBS has not yet addressed the controversy on air, so it will be interesting to see if host Julie Chen brings it up during the next live show. Either way, Jason Dent’s life will never be the same as the fallout from his Big Brother stay will surely follow him for years to come.

Jason Dent works as a rodeo clown with his bull, Ole, and he is known as an award-winning rodeo bull rider. Dent’s Twitter page describes Whistle-Nut & his bull Ole as “the most dynamic team in rodeo.” In an interview with the Iowa Farm Bureau, Dent explained that he goes by the name Whistle-Nut because he’s always whistling. Dent was named the United Rodeo Association 2013 Finals Funnyman.

“Don’t get me wrong, I mean I was a pretty good bull rider, but as a clown, you get a guaranteed check every time,” Jason said in 2013. “I’m paid to keep the crowd engaged when the rodeo is not happening.”

Jason also said he loves his job and that the fans are the best part. Unfortunately, some of those same fans have now turned against Jason Dent in light of his vile comments about rape.

Jason Dent is also getting little support from Big Brother veterans. Several alums from the long-running CBS reality show have called Jason out for his vile comments, including Big Brother 16’s Caleb Reynolds and two-time Big Brother player Evel Dick Donato. In addition, other Big Brother fans predict the demise of Dent’s career as a rodeo clown.

Wooooooow lost all respect for Jason. #bb19 what is wrong with this cast. Seriously https://t.co/08nTxrRVUj — CALEB REYNOLDS (@CalebReynolds) August 29, 2017

This is the THIRD time Jason is talking about raping someone.

There is something wrong with this guy https://t.co/X3zv06HjWS — EvelDick (@EvelDick) August 31, 2017

Not only is Jason NOT going to win BB, when he gets out, there's no way anyone will hire him again, Whistle-nut & Ole are all done… #BB19 — ♥Dyan♥ (@dybarbieri) August 29, 2017

#bb19 looks like ole will be findin' a new whistle-nut. 🙁 — Bunky Hufflepuff (@BunkyHufflepuff) August 29, 2017

You can see Jason Dent’s disturbing comments on Big Brother 19 below.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]