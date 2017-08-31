‘Y&R’ Spoilers: All That Phyllis Wants Is Billy, Nikki Confronts Jack, Faith Won’t Stop Talking About Victor

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1, tease that the escalating war between the Abbott brothers will affect the lives of many people in Genoa City in different ways.

Phyllis Couldn’t Care Less About Jabot Or Brash & Sassy, All She Wants Is Billy

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) catches Billy (Jason Thompson) using her laptop. She asks him why he is using her laptop and he offers an unconvincing excuse. However, Phyllis is less concerned about the security of Jabot’s secret files than about Billy leaving her and going back to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She complains bitterly and wonders why Billy is spending less time with her and more time with Victoria.

Much later, while at Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael’s (Christian Le Blanc) house, Phyllis gives vent to her frustration and fears that she could lose Billy to Victoria. While Jack (Peter Bergman) is obsessed with ruining Brash & Sassy to get back at Billy, Phyllis’ only interest is keeping Billy away from Victoria. She is aware of Jack’s plan to ruin Brash & Sassy and she’ll be happy if the company goes down only if it ends Billy’s close association with Victoria.

Billy Fills Victoria In On Shocking Jabot Information

Billy fills Victoria in on the information he stole from Jabot servers he accessed on Phyllis’ laptop. Billy discovers shocking details about Jack’s secret plot to bring down Brash & Sassy.

Y&R spoilers tease that Jabot is planning a deal with Fenmore’s for a new Jabot product line that would compete directly with Brash & Sassy’s products. Billy warns Victoria that the success of Jabot’s new product line would have a devastating impact on Brash & Sassy. He warns her that Jack’s plan is to take Brash & Sassy’s products off Fenmore’s shelves and if possible ruin the company altogether.

Victoria is alarmed by the revelation but she is also grateful that Billy risked his relationship with Phyllis to get the information.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Clashes With Jack, Hilary Back To Scheming, Ravi’s Big Confession https://t.co/K7UUPRXaCc — Laura H (@pmekame) August 17, 2017

Y&R spoilers for Friday, September 1, tease that Billy vows to take action against Jack. He vows that he will not allow Jack to bring down Brash & Sassy simply because he wants to avenge himself on him.

Victoria lets on that she is worried that Billy’s commitment to Brash & Sassy could affect his relationship with Phyllis. However, it is clear when she kisses Billy passionately shortly afterwards that she really does not care about Billy’s relationship with Phyllis. Victoria is pretending that she cares only because she needs Billy’s help.

Ravi (Abhi Sinha) later tells Victoria that it was Phyllis who pointed Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) in her direction. Y&R spoilers for Friday, September 1, state that Victoria is furious and confronts Phyllis.

Nikki Confronts Jack

Y&R spoilers for Friday, Sept 1 tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finally confronts Jack about his campaign against Brash & Sassy. She is concerned that Jack’s actions could harm Victoria’s company. She voices her concerns and wonders what Jack is up to. Jack will likely play down her fears. Of course, he can’t admit to Nikki that his actions are motivated by a villainous desire to avenge himself against his half-brother Billy.

The escalating conflict between Jack and Billy puts a strain on Nikki and Jack’s relationship. Nikki is upset that Victoria has been caught in the crossfires of the conflict between Jack and Billy.

Faith Won’t Stop Talking About Her Beloved Grandpa

Meanwhile, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) continues to gripe at Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) about having to move out from the tack house. She asks Chelsea why she and Nick had to move out of the ranch, although it is likely that the smart little girl has already guessed why. Nick tells her to stop worrying about the tack house and settle down to living in her new home.

New post (The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Thursday, August 31 – Phyllis’ …) has been published on Flawl … – https://t.co/wT24n7qZGp pic.twitter.com/5p4D80TDrj — FLAWLESS (@flawlessdabarbr) August 30, 2017

Later, when Victor (Eric Braeden) delivers Faith’s furniture, the little girl is so happy that she hugs Chelsea. She irritates her father by speaking glowingly about her grandpa all day.

Sharon Gets Scott To Investigate Alice

Nick doubts Sharon’s (Sharon Case) claim that Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) is involved in the sex trafficking ring operating in Genoa City. However, Sharon doubles down on her claim and talks to Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) who agrees to investigate.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]