Houston Floods: Celebrities Pledge Millions, Who Donated What

Houston, Texas, and beyond has been devastated by floods in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and a slew of celebrities have been putting their money where their mouth is to help the victims.

A number of celebrities have publicly donated money to those affected by the tragedy, and Inquisitr is taking a look at the generosity at just some of the stars who have pledged to help those in need.

A huge donation was given by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, as The New Daily confirmed that the actor’s charity, The Leonardo DiCaprio Fund, has given $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund, a recently established fund that aims to benefit both long and short term recovery efforts.

Oscar winner Sandra Bullock has also donated a huge amount of money to Texas, where she has a home, amid the devastating floods. People confirmed that the actress has given $1 million to the American Red Cross.

The Kardashians (Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner) also pledged a huge amount of money to Texas. Kim announced on Twitter earlier this week that she and her family members had collectively donated $500,000 to those in need via the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also proved their generosity as they also announced on social media that they too were giving $25,000 to those in need as is comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld. DJ Khaled and Nicki Minaj have also both chipped in with $25,000 donations for flood victims.

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez confirmed their own $25,000 donation to those affected by the hurricane on Instagram.

Famous Texans have also been taking care of their home state amid the floods.

Houston native Beyonce confirmed via The Houston Chronicle that she would be implementing a plan to help those in need.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can,” she said in a statement, adding that she’s in “constant prayer” for those affected by the floods following the devastating hurricane.

Country singer Miranda Lambert, who hails from Longview, Texas, revealed on Instagram that her animal charity Mutt Nation had managed to rescue 72 dogs from the disaster and move them into shelters away from the floods.

Supernatural actor and Dallas native Jensen Ackles, donated $50,000 to the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort and has also helped to raised more than $211,000 for the victims via Crowdrise, CNN reported.

Country music stars have also been open about their donations to Houston and have been encouraging their fans to do what they can to help those devastated by the natural disaster.

Chris Young announced that he had given $100,000 to aid the recovery effort after Hurricane Harvey by donating $100,000 to relief efforts. The singer also set up his own GoFundMe page where his fans could donate, which has already raised more than $335,000 of it’s $500,000 goal.

His country music peers Lady Antebellum also revealed how they were creatively donating to the cause. The band confirmed that all the money they made from merchandise sales from a concert in Dallas, Texas, just one day before the hurricane hit the state would be donated to the flood victims.

Rising country star Jamie Lynn Spears (and little sister to Britney Spears) confirmed on Twitter that she would also be donating merchandise sales to Houston, while Travis Tritt tweeted about his donation on the social media site.

Elsewhere, Ellen DeGeneres posted a heartfelt video to the people of Houston on her Twitter page where she revealed that she would be pledging $50,000 of her own money to affected by the floods as well as another $25,000 on behalf of her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen vowed to give $25,000 to the American Red Cross and another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas while the money from her show will also be going to the American Red Cross.

Fellow talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show gave $25,000 after seeing singer Chris Brown’s donation of $100,000, which she discussed in an Instagram video.

Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Joe Jonas’s band DNCE also confirmed that they have joined together with Crowdrise to donate and raise funds for Houston Food Bank.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that at least 30 people are thought to have died from the deadly floods that swamped Houston after Hurricane Harvey ripped through the city.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Getty Images for National Geographic Channel]