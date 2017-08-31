WWE Rumors: Huge Update On Possible In-Ring Return of The Undertaker, Could Be Way Earlier Than Anticipated

Ever since the Undertaker retired, the rumors of his in-ring return have been surfacing at regular intervals. Since it was never officially announced that Undertaker had retired, the ceremonially leaving of his hat, gloves, and coat was considered as his retirement by many. In spite of that, several experts believe that he will return at least once — possibly at Survivor Series since it was his debut PPV.

The latest reports from PWInsider reported by Wrestlezone have further fueled these rumors. It appears that this time around it could be more than just a speculation. The Undertaker was spotted heading to Brooklyn before the Summerslam 2017. This news led to forecasts that the Undertaker was returning to WWE at Summerslam. It was later reported that Undertaker was training in the ring before the match.

Jerry Lawler had indicated that Undertaker was in Brooklyn for a new non-2K video game. However, Dave Meltzer recently confirmed that was not the case. Now, it is believed that Undertaker went to Brooklyn for the sole purpose of training. Notably, there have been several television references to the Undertaker in past few months. It could be because the WWE officials may have some storyline in mind.

On the last episode of Monday Night RAW, John Cena and Roman Reigns were involved in a segment to hype their clash at upcoming No Mercy. During the segment, Reigns boasted that he had done something that John Cena would never be able to do, retire the Undertaker. John Cena’s reply made things interesting. He said the following.

“I’m not the Undertaker. I’m not a battered veteran at the end of his career with a bad hip.”

At first glance, the comment may seem in bad faith, but rumors indicate that this may be a build-up for John Cena vs. The Undertaker match, as reported by Sportskeeda. Undertaker’s in-ring return is possible at Survivor Series to improve the interest in the show. Last year saw a similar return of Goldberg at the Survivor Series which continued up to WrestleMania.

It is highly unlikely that the words did not mean anything as reports suggest that John Cena had even given his inputs to the writer for the said segment. John Cena vs. The Undertaker has always been considered as a dream match for past several years. John Cena has hinted in the past that he would love to face the Deadman at WrestleMania.

