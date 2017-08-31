Batista Being Rumored For Major Role At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Next Year

When Dave Bautista returned to WWE back in 2014, his run did not go smoothly due to the reception that the WWE Universe gave him. The powers that be believed he could be a babyface, but six months was not a long enough time period for Batista to regain the respect back from the fans. Dave Bautista’s commitments to Hollywood cut his run short and he hasn’t been featured on WWE programming in any way since then.

Apparently, there’s still some bad blood between Batista and WWE officials after his run in 2014. He’s been offered angles and roles at WrestleMania in Dallas and Orlando, but he’s not interested in an angle that’s nothing more than a cameo on the grandest stage of them all. He’s shunned the idea of doing a retirement match, but WWE officials have another big role for him that might be of interest in New Orleans next year.

It’s being reported that Dave Bautista could be the frontrunner to headline the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame in New Orleans next year at WrestleMania 34. An induction wouldn’t force him to wrestle or be involved in a storyline on WWE television, but he would still have the spotlight on him during WrestleMania weekend.

There are a lot of questions regarding the possibility of Batista becoming a WWE Hall of Famer. On paper, that would likely be the end of his wrestling career. It’s unclear how the WWE Universe will react to him as he returns to WWE programming for the first time in roughly four years. As of this writing, it’s too early to know if Dave Bautista would be interested in a WWE Hall of Fame induction based on his recent feelings.

Batista has revealed that he’d be interested in working another match with Triple H. WWE officials would rather have him face someone like Brock Lesnar since their match never happened on television. There are other names the WWE Universe would like to see inducted before Batista as well. If The Undertaker or The Rock receive offers, then either man would headline the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over Dave Bautista.

It’s early and there are a lot of factors, but the powers that be are at least considering inducting Batista into the WWE Hall of Fame next year. He still has an unpredictable dynamic with the fans and WWE officials backstage. However, a lot can change before the grandest stage of them all next year in New Orleans.

[Featured Image by WWE]