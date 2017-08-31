Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Jealous’ Over Kylie’s Success, Fears Sister Will Become Billionaire Before Her

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “jealous” over Kylie Jenner’s massive success in her cosmetics line, so much so that she fears of being dethroned soon, it has been alleged.

In a recent report by Life and Style, it has been alleged that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is not happy about her younger sister’s impressive success in her career.

The gossip outlet claimed that the mother of two is “freaking out” about how fast Kylie is climbing up the ladder to success, adding that she fears of being “dethroned” soon.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian is starting to worry about Kylie Jenner raking in more money than her in just a short period of time. An alleged source told the gossip site that the KKW Beauty owner is bothered that the Kylie Cosmetics founder could become a bonafide billionaire before she does.

“Kim is privately jealous over Kylie’s success because she always thought she’d be the first Kardashian billionaire. There’s a real rivalry between the Kardashian girls.”

The same source also noted that Kim Kardashian felt slighted after their momager, Kris Jenner, gushed about the 20-year-old voluptuous beauty in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

The 61-year-old socialite proudly revealed to the site that Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics empire already made a whopping $420 million in just 18 months. At this rate, the youngest Jenner could become a billionaire by 2022 at the age of 25.

With all eyes on Kylie, Kim is allegedly feeling left out all of sudden, especially since she’s used to be the center of attention in the family’s brand.

“When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first started, all eyes were on Kim, and Kylie was a lesser presence because she was so young. Now Kim is feeling the competition, and it bothers her. She’s told those close to her that the Kardashian brand wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for her.”

Despite the endless sibling rivalry rumors being thrown at Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the 36-year-old curvaceous beauty reiterated that there’s no competition whatsoever between them.

In her Facts segment on her app, Kim clarified that her rumored “rivalry” with Kylie is false.

“I see a lot of stuff about Kylie. Her and I are competing or like that her and I you know…but we both love makeup so much and there’s just never been a competition. I think her and I see eye to eye the most out of anyone. We’re like the most alike so there’s absolutely no competition whatsoever.”

The reality star also denied claims that she recently demanded a “massive pay raise” for Keeping Up With The Kardashians after a “jealous blowout” with Kylie Jenner.

In the same interview, Kim Kardashian even joked about putting her husband, Kanye West, on marriage probation before baby No. 3, adding that “there’s no video or anything that could rock [her] marriage.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed her plans to do a nude photo shoot “after wasting away on extreme diet.”

