‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Eli Grant Wants A Second Chance With Gabi, Will She Accept?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for fall 2017 reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will make a lot of changes in his life. Specifically, he will think about his regrets and work on getting second chances. This includes his love life. It is being teased that he will want to try again with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). However, will she be receptive to giving their relationship another try?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Eli Grant will want a second chance with Gabi Hernandez. Now that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi are no longer together, she is a single woman. Eli and Gabi were dating at one point, but he broke up with her. Even though he knew she had feelings for Chad, he was willing to look past that. Unfortunately, being stranded on the island led to “Chabi” getting closer, and Eli noticed.

Eli and Gabi are both single now, so will she consider giving the FBI agent another chance? Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Gabi is going to focus on her career moving forward. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t time for a little romance. The two did have chemistry together and since JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is dating Lani Price (Sal Stowers), there should be someone in Gabi’s life.

That isn’t the only romantic connection to expect on DOOL this fall. When Kassie de Paiva reprises the role of Eve Donovan, there will also be some love stories. She will end up connecting with someone in Salem. Some fans believe it is Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) since they have a history together. However, he and Adrienne (Judi Evans) are supposed to get back together and stay a couple. It doesn’t sound like head writer Ron Carlivai has any plans to break them up after the doppelganger storyline is complete.

Viewers are divided on who Gabi should be with on Days Of Our Lives. Some are confident that JJ and Gabi have a connection. However, others feel that Eli would be the perfect match for the fashionista. Time will tell if she will agree to Eli’s request for a second chance at love.

Would you like to see Eli and Gabi give romance another try on DOOL?

