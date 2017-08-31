‘One Piece’ Chapter 877 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy Fights Katakuri, Pedro Sacrifices Own Life For Strawhats

One Piece Chapter 877 is just around the corner and will be released soon in your favorite manga website. The latest spoilers of the upcoming chapter hinted the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri, one of Big Mom’s sweet commanders. It also featured Pedro sacrificing his own life to let the Strawhat Pirates and co. escape from Big Mom’s territory.

Oro Jackson posted a quick summary of One Piece Chapter 877 that came from 2ch. The latest chapter is titled “Not Sweet” and started at the Thousand Sunny. While Chopper and Brook continue to defend their ship, more reinforcements are coming from the mirror. Charlotte Perospero managed to restrain Chopper and Brook with his candy, making them unable to move.

The Strawhats’ doctor cried for help and said that he doesn’t want to be turned into sweets. Luckily, Luffy and co. finally reached their ship while running away from Big Mom. Big Mom’s underlings are already prepared to attack but Katakuri stopped them. Linlin’s second son predicted that Luffy and co. will defeat them and told them to retreat.

Katakuri has the ability to slightly see ahead into the future. The sweet commander and the executives decided to deal with the enemy by themselves. Perospero made the first move by creating a candy maiden that will attack Luffy. Luffy immediately destroyed the candy using Red Hawk. Perospero flinched after seeing that Luffy can use flame.

The much-awaited battle between Katakuri and Luffy finally happens when the sweet commander takes action. In a forum at reddit.com, One Piece fans described Katakuri as the only strong guy in the Whole Cake Island who never underestimated the Strawhat Pirates. He’s also believed to be the second strongest member of the Big Mom Pirates.

While Luffy is fighting Katakuri, Jinbe is starting to prepare for their escape. Perospero ordered their underlings to surround the coast with battleships. Nami said that they can’t escape normally and needed to use coup de burst. However, Perospero learned their plan and covered the ship with candy to prevent them from escaping.

During the commotion, Pedro talked to Carrot and warned her not to be surprised with what he’s about to do. Pedro told her that the Strawhat Pirates are “going to bring about the dawn of the world that our clan and Kozuki clan have awaited for the past centuries.” After saying his final message, Pedro jumped into the battle scene to save the Strawhat Pirates from the desperate situation.

Perospero restrained him using his power but Pedro used the bomb he’s hiding to take the enemies with him. One Piece fans are surely saddened by the death of the Pedro. However, it seems like it’s the only way they could escape. With Perospero down, the candy surrounding the Thousand Sunny will be gone which will enable them to use coup de burst and escape. Pedro knows there is only a little time left in his life and he’s willing to give it up for the people who could save the future of his tribe.

