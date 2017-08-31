‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Comment On How Much Briana DeJesus’ Baby Looks Like Dad

Stella Star is being called “daddy’s twin” as Briana DeJesus continues to share photos of her baby online. The newest Teen Mom 2 member can’t escape the comments as dozens of Instagram users have taken to comparing baby Stella to her father, Luis.

“Aww… She looks just like her daddy. Congratulations.”

However, Briana’s Instagram followers don’t seem to think it a bad thing as they call the infant “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

As people complimented Stella’s appearance, other commenters brought up the fact that DeJesus previously thought about aborting and giving the baby up for adoption — a fact some can’t seem to get past.

One Instagram user even suggested that Briana thought about giving Stella up for adoption in an attempt to make Luis want her back.

“Am I the only one who sees her wanting to put her up for ‘adoption’ just so she can make him feel bad…”

DeJesus shared the latest photo of Stella this past weekend as social media commenters discussed how much the baby looks like Luis. Others were quick to call out the Teen Mom star for being “phony” in the post.

One commenter mentioned Briana’s caption of Stella’s photo, “ugh my heart,” as they implied the mother of two is not genuine in her sentiments.

Ugh my heart ???? A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

“What you mean ‘ugh your heart?’ You wanted to abort that baby AND give her up for adoption get your phony a** outta here.”

While some Teen Mom 2 viewers may still question Briana’s integrity over her second pregnancy, it seems she may have had good reason to consider placing Stella up for adoption after all.

People magazine reported on a recent episode of the show in which Briana learns Luis is planning to move away from her and their newborn.

The site states DeJesus learned Stella’s father was moving 30 minutes further away during an ultrasound appointment, and she immediately questioned his dedication to their unborn daughter.

Sweet baby A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

The article goes on to quote Briana telling Luis how stressed she is about him moving as he attempts to reassure her everything will be fine.

“I just feel stressed out knowing that we’re not going to be together and knowing that adoption is off the table, knowing that I’m going to have another baby, being a single mom. I’m stressed.”

Despite some people criticizing the MTV star for considering not keeping her baby, others have shown more interest in Briana’s current situation regarding Stella and Luis.

As people point out the similarities between father and daughter, they also ask if DeJesus decided to give the relationship another try.

“She looks just like her dad!! Are u guys together???”

Vmas A post shared by Bri Baby???? (@_brianadejesus) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Other fans stated they hope “baby daddy number two is stepping up” as they commented on Briana’s photos of baby Stella.

One Instagram user even suggested DeJesus will find her “Cole,” a reference to fellow Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s husband, eventually.

“I really hope baby’s daddy number two is stepping up, but if not don’t worry. You too will find your ‘Cole’…”

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]