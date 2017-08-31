‘Young And The Restless’ Scoop: Michael Muhney’s New Project Revealed, Actor Joins ABC’s Good Doctor

Young and the Restless star Michael Muhney has been the subject of much controversy for the past few months. The actor who used to play the role of Adam Newman remains to be a fan favorite. During the fan event for the Young and the Restless, the issue of bringing back Adam became quite controversial.

There are bound to be big changes in the Young and the Restless after executive producer Mal Young took over the role of head writer. During the Y&R fan event, there were rumors that Young revealed they had no plans on bringing Adam Newman back, and if they do, the actor who will play the role won’t be Michael Muhney. Young was quick to set the record straight through his Twitter account. According to him, he did not say anything about the character or Michael Muhney but he asked fans not to ask him about Adam Newman.

Fans took this statement as a positive sign especially after Michael Muhney revealed he landed a new acting gig. The actor is on his way to Canada to play a part. Although he did not say anything about coming back to play Adam in the Young and the Restless, there were some fans who were hoping his new gig had something to do with the soap.

Enjoying a little free time riding????around lovely Vancouver while out here filming @GoodDoctorABC pic.twitter.com/8NeXUJdooZ — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) August 31, 2017

Some fans believe Y&R wants to keep Muhney’s return as a secret, and he will be back as Adam Newman for the November sweeps. Whatever the case may be, Muhney is in Canada not for Young and the Restless but for ABC’s Good Doctor.

I found a big bear out here at Big Bear pic.twitter.com/R00jp50ZDm — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) August 18, 2017

The Good Doctor is based on a 2013 South Korean series of the same title, and it was developed by Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore. The series revolves around the life of an autistic pediatric surgeon Shaun Murphy. Bates Motel star Freddie Highmore will play the lead role.

#TheGoodDoctor is in production as we go behind the scenes with Freddie Highmore! pic.twitter.com/GcgqFochMf — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) August 24, 2017

The Good Doctor is set to air on ABC on September 25 but the pilot episode will be screened on September 9 during the PaleyFest. To date, the Young and the Restless alum’s role in the medical drama is yet to be revealed but fans are definitely excited to see Michael Muhney in the medical drama.

Meanwhile, here’s a quick teaser for the Good Doctor and it’s main man Dr. Shaun Murphy.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]