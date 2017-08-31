‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe And Hope Both Considered For Commissioner, ‘Rope’ Romance Gets Rocky

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased that Aaron D. Spears was exiting the soap opera. This leaves Salem with no commissioner. Who will take Raines’ place? It isn’t going to be Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Instead, both Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) are offered the job. However, there will be professional and personal difficulties, leaving “Rope” with a rocky romance.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will make two suggestions to replace Commissioner Raines. He believes that both Rafe and Hope would be good choices. A long time ago, Hope was actually offered the position. However, she turned it down. So, which one will get the job this time?

Even though specific details were not revealed, it is likely to be Rafe. Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased Rafe’s new office at the Salem police department.

However, even with professional advancement, the couple known as “Rope” is going to have some personal difficulties. Expect their romance to hit some rocky spots. Only time will tell if they will make it to the altar or if the challenges will create too much strain on Rafe and Hope’s relationship.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include a possible love triangle between Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams.) Claire will suggest that Tripp move in with them at the loft. However, Theo doesn’t like this idea and gets jealous again. What is known is that eventually, Theo and Claire will work things out and rekindle their romance.

Also, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be forced to find another job. It seems that he will no longer be working for the FBI. With his history with law enforcement, he will probably get a job offer from the Salem police department. Changes in his employment isn’t the only thing to expect. He is also going to make some changes in his romantic life. Some fans believe that he might want a second chance with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Rafe and Hope? Will “Rope” survive the challenges that they will face?

