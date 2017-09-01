Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss: ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Star Admits Going Under The Knife To Shed Off Pounds?

Jennifer Hudson was initially known for her powerful voice, giving Beyonce a run for her money in Dream Girls. But now, The Voice Season 13 star’s name has been linked multiple times to celebrities with amazing weight loss.

It seems that Jennifer Hudson made a complete body transformation throughout her years in show business. The 35-year-old singer and actress lost a whopping 80 pounds and that made a lot of difference in her appearance.

Although these changes inspired a lot of people who are struggling with their own weight issues, it also led some to speculate that The Voice Season 13 newcomer may have gone under the knife to achieve her new slimmer figure.

Despite whispers and speculations regarding her weight loss, the American Idol alum flatly denied that she had bariatric or lap band weight loss surgery. As a matter of fact, Jennifer Hudson even took offense that people will make stories about her weight loss journey.

“People somehow try to find a way to try to discredit you.”

The Dream Girls actress then noted that a lot of people are so ready to see celebrities fail that if they somehow see results they will usually say, “Oh, they had surgery.”

Love yourself , tell yourself to smile , treat yourself every once in a while ! #jennifer moment A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson did share that she had a surgery during her 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, the said surgery had nothing to do with her weight at all.

The Voice Season 13 star revealed that she had to do a lip surgery to get rid of her dent because it was affecting the lighting during the shooting of her movie with Beyonce.

@kiyahwright1 @adamburrell @ericarchibald @tiffanyandco glam!!! @dsquared2 A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Jennifer Hudson is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her new fit physique. The American Idol Season 3 former contestant is setting an example that one can achieve their best self by hard work and dedication. She repeatedly credits Weight Watchers for her amazing body transformation.

The talented star has previously tried to hide her bulges by wearing extra loose clothing, but she is now not afraid to wear tight ensembles to show off her tiny waist. Jennifer Hudson was a size 16 at her heaviest weight, but after dropping off the pounds, The Voice Season 13 judge now considers herself as a skinny girl.

Jhud New York take over ! Sandy/ remember me promo week! A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]