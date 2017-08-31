Did Chad Johnson And Sarah Harding Break Up? ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Sets The Record Straight On Twitter

Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding are rumored to have broken up, leaving the Celebrity Big Brother star no choice but to clear things up over Twitter.

The rumor mill about the popular couple has started churning after speculations of their split emerged since the former Bachelor star powered up his Bumble account. According to The Sun UK, Chad’s profile in the popular hook-up app featured a photo of himself while flexing his muscles while posing, shirtless and all smiles.

Citing a screenshot of the dating app from Heatworld, the outlet revealed how the American star’s profile listed his past education at The University of Oklahoma and a link to his official Instagram account.

“I do TV stuff, own a supplement company, and basically am an Internet fitness entrepreneur as well as stock investor,” Chad wrote on his Bumble bio.

Of course, having an account in a dating app is not the only reason why rumors that Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding have broken up emerged.

According to The Sun, it appeared as though the CBB reality TV star is “actively engaging” in the dating app because of the blue tick that appears at the corner of his photos—a sign that a user is verified, displaying good behavior in the virtual community, and are actively using the site.

❤️ A post shared by Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Despite this, it seems as though the former CBB couple has maintained a relationship outside the house.

In a Tweet, Chad expressed his feelings about being out in the real world with Sarah.

Can @SarahNHarding and I come back and just live in the house forever! Lol @bbuk — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) August 29, 2017

Gotta say, so glad cbb showed the real me. I did show up cocky but that's hilarious to me. It's not me deep down. Thanks for being open UK. — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) August 30, 2017

He even debunked split rumors in one go.

Yep! Life is never easy but we are together and she's 5 feet away from me sleeping while I eat eggs at my hotel lol https://t.co/grSLhY8JEo — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) August 30, 2017

He even shut down critics who said that he and Sarah don’t belong together, especially outside the house.

Appreciate the thought but the real you does not know the real me and the real us are fine ???? https://t.co/Hh6InblXVq — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) August 30, 2017

On top of that, Celebs Now revealed another proof that Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding had been staying together even after getting out of the Celebrity Big Brother house.

After a month of living in the CBB house these are definitely needed lol

At first, the photo won’t strike viewers as real proof of the couple continuing their relationship in the real world. That is, not until you realize whose hand is holding the detox pills.

According to the outlet, fans recognized the Girls Aloud member’s unique Tibetan script tattoo, marking her inner wrist.

“Love that I see my girl Sarah’s arm there!!” one of them wrote.

After that, some of his followers went on to send their well-wishes for him and her girl, dubbing them as a “stunning” and the “best” couple. However, Instagram is still filled with trolls who decided to criticize Sarah’s nails, of all things.

