Joy-Anna Duggar’s Baby Weight Gain And Austin Forsyth Moving Wedding Date Hints Premarital Affair?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced that they are expecting their first baby this week. Their video was released on TLC’s Counting On as well as on Duggar family’s Facebook page. While it is not surprising that a Duggar girl got pregnant soon after getting married, the fans are taken aback by the size of her baby bump.

The 19-year-old Duggar got married to Austin Forsyth in early June. This was a big surprise to Counting On fans because their wedding registry site read that they were getting married on October 28, 2017, which also is her 20th birthday. But their marriage was expedited and soon afterwards, they were off to Switzerland and Israel for their honeymoon.

In the first couple of weeks after getting back from their long honeymoon, they did not post much on their joint Instagram account, which they started just days after their wedding. Unlike her sisters, Jill, Jessa or Jinger, Joy did not to get one of her own.

Considering that she is only 19 years old and that she has been married for just three months, the fans were surprised to hear that she is already well into her first pregnancy. Usually, the Duggars announce that they are expecting after the first trimester so that there is a reduced risk for miscarriage.

However, some fans could not believe the size of her baby bump and weight gain. One fan commented, “that belly looks big for one baby at three months,” and that she looks “four maybe five months along.” Another even went as far as to speculate that “she was expecting prior to marriage.”

“If I’m doing the math correctly, which I’m pretty sure I am, depending on the day of the baby’s due date, the baby was either conceived the wedding night or someone got past the chaperones a week or two before the wedding,” a follower deduced. “Could be why they moved it up.”

The Duggars have a strict courting and engagement period for their kids. It is so strict that the couples are not allowed to hug facing each other, let alone kiss. So Counting On fans are finding it suspicious that Joy-Anna is due so soon after her wedding date, which was conveniently moved to early summer from its original fall date.

But it’s clear that conceiving was always something that Joy and Austin wanted to do.

“Before we were even married, we were praying to God to give us kids,” Joy said in the video. “So we are thankful that he has.”

“I think we are going to be having a little girl,” Austin added. “I think there has been a trend in the family […] and I think we’ll break it.”

Although Joy is the youngest Duggar to get pregnant, her parents have no doubt that she will succeed as a mother, saying that Austin and Joy-Anna will be “great parents” in the video they shot to congratulate the couple.

Jessa Duggar, her husband, and her two kids also left a sweet video message. Joy-Anna has said in her announcement that her older sisters have been great guides as she navigates the unchartered territories of being an expectant mother.

