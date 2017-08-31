‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script Real? Reddit Users Give Their Take On The Circulating Spoilers

Is the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script real? That is the big question now that the penultimate season of HBO’s highest-grossing TV series has reached its end and the final installment more than one year away.

There has been doubt about the veracity of the alleged leaked scripts that have been circulating online and were previously featured in a report from the Inquisitr because the supposed leak, which reveals the GoT-typical twists that the audience both loathed and loved from the showrunners of the show, included a death that many didn’t want to happen.

According to Express UK, the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script circulating on Facebook and Tumblr are most probably not real based on analyses by fans on Reddit.

The outlet cited a post from Redditor /u/EigengrauDildos who explained that the supposed “leaks” originated from the website 4chan that has a reputation for hosting “all socially-impaired basement dwellers in their teens and early twenties” and is “the home base of a good chunk of all Internet trolling and memeing.”

In other words, the website is filled with all sorts of stuff including fake, made-up script outlines for the hottest fantasy epic series in the United States.

To prove that the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script are not real, Redditor /u/EigengrauDildos pointed out that last year’s full script leak for Season 7 came at a much later time — particularly during the final days of filming.

Speaking to Collider, Jaime Lannister portrayer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed that the cast of the final season of the series is not due to return on set until October 2017 and that filming is assumed to start around that time.

Furthermore, the 47-year-old Danish actor explained that the cast members don’t get to see the scripts to their scenes until a month or six weeks before they start filming their scenes. He also admitted that he had no idea what will happen next in the epic fantasy drama.

“You get the scripts a month before we start shooting, or six weeks, and then you know what’s going to happen that season. But, I don’t know what’s going to happen next season.”

With that said, the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script doesn’t seem to be authentic despite huge, exciting twists indicated therein, as explained by Fossbytes.

Still, there are those who have faith in the sharers of the information and even imparted their own narrative based on the supposed leaks on Reddit.

Warning: Possible spoilers for Season 8 ahead.

Based on what can be gathered so far, the alleged script descriptions posted on a Facebook group based in the Philippines state quite believable scenes that start off with a battle against the Night King and his army of White Walkers.

After all, the leak came out at a time when HBO was hacked and before the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale was aired. There is also an apparent logical connection between final season’s alleged leaked script outlines and the penultimate season’s last episode.

