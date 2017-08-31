‘BB19’ Alex Calls Kevin Old, Compares His Behavior To Pedophile, Causing Fan Reaction On Twitter [Video]

A number of Big Brother 19 fans are reacting negatively to the actions of a number of houseguests over the past few days, especially those of Alex Ow. She, along with several other BB19 cast members have been targeting Kevin Schlehuber as someone they want out of the game, however, Alex’s encounters with him and comments she’s made to other houseguests have bordered on extreme.

According to a BB19 live feed update reported by Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP), on Tuesday a huge fight took place involving Alex and Kevin. The Big Brother 19 production staff apparently cut the feeds as the fight escalated, however, it was gathered via houseguest chatter after feeds returned that Alex called Kevin old and was proud of the altercation.

According to RHAP’s Taran Armstrong, Alex could be heard speaking about the fight, saying, “Man, the feed watchers must have loved that one. They love when people yell at each other… They’re all over this,” not realizing the feeds were down the whole time.

Also Tuesday, in a private discussion with her closest ally in the Big Brother 19 house, Jason, Alex compared Kevin to a child molester. Alex could be heard on live feeds telling Jason that Kevin sees the weakness in other houseguests and tries to play on that weakness. She stated, “That’s what child molesters do.” Alex continued by saying, “It’s called conditioning,” telling Jason, “He f****** conditioned you.”

Here's a look at #BBAlex's second HOH basket and find out what she misses the most outside of #BB19. A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

See the video below of Alex’s controversial comments (Warning: Video contains strong language).

She went on to inform Jason that Kevin’s conditioning of him is why he has trouble turning against Kevin in the game even though Kevin is doing things, according to Alex, that are “f***** up.”

Happy birthday to #BBKevin! ???? Click the link in our bio to learn some key life lessons from the Boston pop. A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Instead of Jason defending Kevin or finding Alex’s assertions completely outrageous, Jason wiped his brow and said, “I feel like a real idiot,” clearly buying in to her assertion.

Many Big Brother 19 fans are extremely upset over Alex’s attacks on Kevin and have taken to Twitter to express their discontent. Some have noted she is their least favorite player, while others are simply upset because they feel Alex has ruined Kevin’s experience in the house. BB15 winner Andy Herren added his opinion to the mix as well, by stating Alex is one of the “worst” most “aggressively atrocious” Big Brother player he has ever seen.

Alex and Matt are two of the worst players I've ever seen play Big Brother. I'm fascinated by how aggressively atrocious they are. #BB19 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 30, 2017

Is it me or is Alex the most venomous cow in #bigbrother history? #bb19 Saying Kev "looks" like a pedophile makes her a disgusting wench — Jonathan (@rubyblue_jb) August 29, 2017

I actually think Alex Ow is my least favorite Female in all 19 seasons of Big Brother — Delanie (@RealityTvGuru99) August 29, 2017

imagine wanting to go on big brother for a fun experience, like kevin, and for it to be ruined PERSONALLY by alex… #bb19 — reilley (@meatballjosh) August 30, 2017

IM SO HEATED watching Alex being so rude to Kevin, he is a kind soul and is being sweet to everyone. #bb19 #bigbrother #bb19Alex — Dawood Aleem (@DawoodAleem) August 21, 2017

Alex, you are the worst you annoying little thing. Go home. #BigBrother #BB19 — Taylor Perri-Maciow (@TaylorPerri1) August 21, 2017

#BigBrother GET ALEX OUT, I CANT STAND HER, she’s a terrible person. Everyone better boo her when she’s evicted please and thank you. — Jared (@JaredScaritoo) August 31, 2017

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]