NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Could Still Land Anthony Davis, But Trade May Not Come Anytime Soon

Anthony Davis could be headed to the Boston Celtics — though likely not in the immediate future.

As Boston looks to complete a deal for Kyrie Irving, there are growing rumors that the team could also be angling to land Davis as well, building a formidable challenge to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ supremacy in the Eastern Conference. Though Anthony Davis is actually under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans until 2021, there are growing rumors that he wants out as the team is consistently below .500 and shows little signs of improving in an increasingly competitive Western Conference.

Because Boston has been stockpiling draft picks and young talent, they would be the best equipped to trade for Davis if — or when — he becomes available. ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote this week that the deal to land Kyrie Irving may be the appetizer, with Davis serving as the main course.

“If Anthony Davis becomes available — and the Celtics’ eyes are very much trained on him — Boston could throw together a package more compelling than just about anyone else’s. “Irving would be an indirect part of that package. The NBA’s superstar class respects his ballsy showman’s game.”

SB Nation noted that the Pelicans are unlikely to trade Anthony Davis anytime on the near horizon, as he is the team’s biggest star and potentially will become the league’s best player in a few years, when the 24-year-old is in his prime and the class of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will likely be on the downswing.

Kyrie Irving could play an "indirect" role in attracting Anthony Davis to the Celtics, according to @ZachLowe_NBA ➡️ https://t.co/Ob28bsxeKP pic.twitter.com/a0AHypBuXF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 30, 2017

Davis also addressed the trade rumors this summer, saying at youth basketball camp in August that he is happy in New Orleans. That could change eventually, the report added. The Pelicans have won just 64 games over the past two seasons, and are decidedly on the downswing. Should the team continue to falter this season, Davis could start to consider other destinations and may demand a trade.

The Boston Celtics may not be the only team angling to land Anthony Davis. As Slam Online noted, Damian Lilliard has made a bid to attract the multi-talented big man to the Portland Trail Blazers, saying on Twitter that if there were one player he would want to join him and CJ McCollum, it would be Davis.

Damian Lillard wants to team up with Anthony Davis in Portland https://t.co/942j9qAnrL pic.twitter.com/v47pjSRapK — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 28, 2017

While the tweet may not be much of a sales pitch, it shows that there could be a number of teams positioning to land Davis should he demand a trade out of New Orleans. And it also proves that the NBA rumors regarding Anthony Davis likely won’t be dying down anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]