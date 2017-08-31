Donald Trump And Joe Arpaio Get Bad News In Regards To Their Pardon [Video]

When Donald Trump pardoned controversial Arizona Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, the whole world thought that was going to be the end of it. But in a new report from Arizona Central, that might not be the case. For those who have hope that Arpaio will have to once again answer for his crimes in sentencing, that is not quite the case. But a new order from U.S. District Court Judge, Susan Bolton, will put the controversial pardon through the ringer and the Donald Trump administration might just find itself having to spend their considerable resources defending Joe Arpaio in open court.

For now, Joe Arpaio and Donald Trump can breathe a sigh of relief. The sentencing hearing for Joe Arpaio has been cancelled and all signs seem to indicate that Bolton is honoring Donald Trump’s pardon. But she stopped just shy of allowing Joe Arpaio to just walk away with no scratches whatsoever.

In her judgment, Bolton has now ordered both Joe Arpaio and the Donald Trump administration to appear in court on another matter, which is also the same issue that both have been fighting in the court of public opinion. That means that on October 4, Bolton has ordered the lawyers for Joe Arpaio and the Trump Administration to present oral arguments in open court as to why Joe Arpaio has been pardoned.

I am appalled and disgusted by @realDonaldTrump‘s decision to pardon Joe #Arpaio. Bigotry, xenophobia, and racism are NOT American values. pic.twitter.com/t9qdndIMhT — JoCasta Zamarripa (@repjocasta) August 26, 2017

The prevailing theory here is that when a President pardons someone, there is an implication of guilt by the party that is being pardoned, according to case law on the subject. So in effect, Bolton is ordering oral arguments in open court that will allow Joe Arpaio to admit to his crimes and therefore receive the pardon for said crimes, as granted to him by Donald Trump.

This also presents a great deal of controversy for what Arpaio might have to say in open court in regards to his crimes, which he must essentially admit to in order for the pardon to take effect.

Why Donald Trump pardoned the unpardonable Joe Arpaio https://t.co/PmK4JFamP9 pic.twitter.com/dtE4h7PVbh — Tim Burns (@Burns4WI) August 31, 2017

According to a report by the left-leaning website Occupy Democrats, Joe Arpaio has a laundry list of crimes attributed to him while he was an Arizona sheriff. That includes inhumane treatment of inmates, refusing to investigate sex crimes against children of Latina heritage and forcing a woman to give birth in shackles. There have also been an alleged 160 people die in jails ran by Arpaio, but we have not been able to authenticate the accuracy of that claim at this time.

Donald Trump pardoned a man who boasted about creating his own ‘concentration camp’ for prisoners. This is the story of Joe Arpaio pic.twitter.com/M0CjjmRTmt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]