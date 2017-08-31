Kim Kardashian Talks Politics, Says Daughter North West Would Be Better President Than Donald Trump

Some people are not fans of Donald Trump or the way he is doing things as the President of the United States. Now, Kim Kardashian is speaking out and saying that she feels like her daughter North West could actually be a better President than Donald. Us Magazine shared what Kim revealed in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Kim actually said, “Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better.” Her daughter North West is only 4-years-old. Kim Kardashian didn’t stop there, though. Kim decided to share a bit on her political views. She went on to explain her thoughts on how Trump is doing.

“We’ve worked so hard to get where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic.”

Another thing that Kim Kardashian spoke out about is how she does want to make political posts on her social networks, but she avoids doing it sometimes. Kim explained that she never wants to accidentally hurt someone’s feelings. You have to be really careful about the way you word things on social networks.

Kim went on to say that you “just don’t feel safe any more” with Trump in office. She is a very avid Twitter user, and she follows Barack Obama but said that Donald Trump is not someone she follows. She isn’t holding back at all on how she feels about Trump and you have to wonder if after revealing this she will start to post more political views on her social networks. Her husband Kanye West has always been a lot more open about his thoughts than Kim has been.

For the cover of this magazine, Kim Kardashian did a really sexy shoot where she was made to look like Cher. The fans of Kardashian are used to seeing her dress in various ways. She did admit that there are certain shoots she has done that she will show her kids and other ones that she won’t end up showing them. Kim doesn’t mind being sexy once in a while.

