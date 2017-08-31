Vicki Gunvalson Looks Back On Her Comment About Meghan King Edmonds’ Marriage Likely Ending In Divorce

Vicki Gunvalson took aim at Meghan King Edmonds’ marriage during The Real Housewives of Orange County and suggested she and Jim would divorce after just three years.

However, as Edmonds and her husband near their three-year wedding anniversary, all is well with the couple and their new baby, and Gunvalson’s suspicion appears to be completely off-base.

On August 30, All About the Real Housewives offered an update on Vicki Gunvalson and her thoughts on Meghan King Edmonds’ marriage, revealing that Gunvalson, the longest-running housewife in Bravo TV history, no longer feels that Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ marriage is bound to fail.

As the outlet revealed, Meghan King Edmonds sent a tweet out to fans last week in which she noted that her and Jim’s three years were nearly up and joked, “Uh oh!” Then, a short time later, Vicki Gunvalson responded to Edmonds’ tweet, stating that while she believed she gave the marriage five years, not three, she has since grown convinced that their relationship is the real deal.

“It appears you and Jimmy are very happy!” Vicki Gunvalson tweeted.

Vicki Gunvalson is eating her words as Meghan King Edmonds and her husband prepare for their three-year anniversary, which comes just one month prior to their daughter’s first birthday.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Meghan King Edmonds chronicled her pregnancy journey during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and months after filming wrapped, she and Jim welcomed their daughter, Aspen King Edmonds.

Aspen was the first child for Meghan King Edmonds and the fifth child for her husband, who was married twice before he met her.

A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

As for Vicki Gunvalson, she appears to be in happy relationships as well and after debuting her romance with Steve Lodge several months ago, she continues to share happy photos of them together online.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]