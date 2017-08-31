Miley Cyrus Embracing Her Past, Including Her ‘Hannah Montana’ Days

As Miley Cyrus gets older, she continues to evolve and grow, and with her newest music, this growth and evolution is front and center. Whether it is her recent single, “Malibu,” which was clearly about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, or her newest single, “Younger Now,” which sees her embracing her past, the singer is showing that she is proud of who she is as a person. In fact, even in “Malibu,” Cyrus has shared that she “never imagined” that she would have the chance to once more write about Hemsworth after their previous breakup.

In a new interview with MTV News, Miley Cyrus admitted that she is truly embracing her past, including her time as Hannah Montana. The singer said that she can now be proud of all the versions of herself that she has been, rather than continuing to try to run away from being her 11-year-old self or even attempting to distance herself from feeling like “I’m not Hannah Montana.” Miley Cyrus is now saying that she is “stoked that that was a part of my life.”

Cyrus has no problems embracing her past now, and this means that any comparisons to her Hannah Montana days and the “Hoedown Throwdown” with her new choreography for “Younger Now” might not have been intentional, but they ended up working well with the message she is trying to get across, according to Teen Vogue. The singer explained that she did not purposefully try to reenact choreography that she had done before, but that it is something which is a part of her, so it just happened naturally.

As Miley Cyrus shared, “no one stays the same.” As she gets older, the singer said that she is “not afraid” of the person that she once was, and is instead embracing all of the “Mileys” in her past. Moving forward is about being able to appreciate the past and all the facets of who she was that made her who she is today.

When “Younger Now” was released, fans of the singer speculated that there were references to her past throughout the music video, whether it was the choreography or the opening scene of the video itself. Although the singer has said that none of these references were done intentionally, it certainly helps Miley Cyrus in proving her message of what “Younger Now” means to her.

