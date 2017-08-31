‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Spoilers: EP Talks About Sara Ramirez, Posters Hint Meredith-Alex Connection

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 spoilers suggest a lot of things are going to be addressed during the two-hour premiere of ABC’s medical drama. While talking about the show’s fall preview, executive producer Debbie Allen cleared up rumors about Sarah Ramirez. According to her, at the moment, there are no plans to bring back Callie to the canvas.

Lovers Reunited?

During the Season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) was fired. Although Arizona and Eliza did not break up during the last episode, this seems to be an obvious clue that Eliza would no longer be in the upcoming season of the medical drama.

Given the situation, it seems to be the perfect time to reunite Callie and Arizona. Ramirez, who played the role of Callie, left Grey’s Anatomy after 10 years back in 2016. Callie and Arizona had a vicious custody battle. During the Season 12 finale, Callie left for New York to be with Penny, her new girlfriend.

Back then, Shonda Rhimes revealed that Callie’s departure for New York was supposed to be temporary. Coincidentally, Callie was already bound for New York when Ramirez asked for a break. Hence, the character was written out the way it was although Rhimes originally had other plans for her. Although Eliza’s departure raised hopes that Ramirez will return, Allen’s statement makes it clear that they had no plans to bring her back in the upcoming season. As for Eliza and Arizona’s breakup, the Grey’s Anatomy EP revealed it’s going to be addressed during the season premiere. She teased that the way they will address it “is very interesting.”

Owen hilariously asks Arizona for babysitting tips in this @greysabc deleted scene. https://t.co/8ef9GMq8M1 pic.twitter.com/bmarj6dS6T — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 23, 2017

Arizona will not be the only one reeling from a loss; Jo (Camilla Luddington) will also be facing serious struggles in the upcoming season. Losing Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) will not be easy for her. The actress hinted that Jo might get closer to Ben. According to her, Jo is going to get close to anyone and that person is most likely another resident. As for Jo’s new best girl pal, Luddington revealed she doesn’t know yet but it would be interesting.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Posters

Grey’s Anatomy is growing closer to its premiere date, and the Season 14 posters are quite intriguing. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) takes center stage on the new poster, and Alex (Justin Chambers) seems to be on her mind. With the smiles on their faces, it appears like there are good things in store for everyone. Prior reports revealed that the upcoming season is finally going to be lighter and livelier.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 will be back for a two-hour premiere on September 28, Thursday, on ABC.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]