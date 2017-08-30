Selena Gomez Twitter: Singer Is ‘Devastated’ By Hurricane In Home State, Requests Fans Help Victims

Selena Gomez has taken to Twitter to request that her fans offer donations to victims of Hurricane Harvey, via the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

On August 30, after her Instagram page was allegedly hacked by an unnamed person who shared naked photos of her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez encouraged her fans and followers on Twitter to do a good deed and send money into the organization in hopes of making a difference in her home state.

“So devastated about the crisis in my home state of Texas. Let’s all help,” Selena Gomez wrote to her 51.7 million followers.

Also included in Selena Gomez’s tweet was a link to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which has been launched by Mayor Sylvester Turner. On the page, donations can be given in several different amounts, including $25.00, $100.00, and $500.00, but must be at least $10.00.

As a report by Hollywood Life revealed, the mayor set up the fund after receiving an overwhelming amount of inquiries from citizens and businesses who want to help the situation.

Within a matter of hours, Selena Gomez’s tweet was shared over 8,000 times and liked by over 26,000 Twitter users.

As fans may know, Selena Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1992 and continues to visit the town frequently. Currently, the singer and actress spends the majority of her time in Los Angeles but, as fans can see from her tweet, Texas remains close to her heart.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:59am PST

Selena Gomez is just one of many celebrities who have spoken out in support of the many victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

In addition to Selena Gomez’s support of Hurricane Harvey victims, other celebrities, including Kevin Hart, The Rock, and J.J. Watt, have encouraged their own fans and followers to give what they can to the cause. According to Hollywood Life, Chris Brown donated $100,000 to victims while the Kardashian family offered up $500,000.

J.J. Watt reportedly set up his own Houston Flood Relief Fund, and in just a matter of days, the Houston Texans player has raised nearly $7 million.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]