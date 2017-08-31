Who Got Voted Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Week 3 Results

Tyra Banks was back on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight, as the AGT results were delivered for the final quarterfinals night of the season on AGT Season 12. The Dunkin’ Save was back and the AGT judges 2017 got to save one artist, if they could finally vote together and not split their vote on America’s Got Talent Season 12. So, who got voted off America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out the AGT results below.

Besides the results, we had a special night planned, as it was a night of comedy. We welcomed back a few of America’s favorites, as Season 9 winner Mat Franco returned. Along with Mat, we had the return of Piff the Magic Dragon and Jon Dorenbos, who performed some tricks with Marlon star Marlon Wayans.

To kick things off, we take a look back at the performances from last night. We see some behind-the-scene things also, like Mel B searching to find that shirtless man that performed during Oskar & Gaspar. Overall, a fun night was had by all.

Per usual, the 12 acts take the stage and Tyra Banks announced the three acts in danger tonight on AGT 2017 and will fight for that Dunkin’ Save. The three acts are Angelina Green, Colin Cloud and DaNell Daymon & Greater Works.

We then take a look back at the artists from last night and partying it up with Tyra in the Dunkin’ Lounge. Now it is time to get the first results of the night:

Safe – Diavolo

Diavolo Eliminated – Oskar & Gaspar

That was a little shocking, but these results so far have been tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017. More results from Tyra:

Safe – Kechi

Kechi Eliminated – Final Draft

Mat Franco went on to win Season 9 of the show, which was the first magician to win the show. He has now gone on to become a big star in Las Vegas and he is here now for another trick. He does an amazing trick and we find out that he even has a theater named for him in Vegas.

After that performance, time for the next AGT results of the night:

Safe – Chase Goehring and Mike Yung

We have the final three acts to find out their fate on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight. The next act going to the semifinals is:

Safe – Sara & Hero

Sara & Hero Eliminated – Oscar Hernandez and Junior & Emily Alabi

Another magic act returns, as Piff the Magic Dragon returns to perform. He is always so awkward, but does an amazing job again.

Then it is back to the results, as we find out the winner of the Dunkin’ Save tonight. The act saved tonight by America is Colin Cloud.

That leaves us with Angelina Green and DaNell Daymon & Greater Works. The judges get to vote to save their favorite. Heidi voted for Angelina, but the other three judges all voted for DaNell Daymon & Greater Works, so they are moving on to the semifinals and Angelina is eliminated.

What do you think of the results on America's Got Talent 2017 tonight?

