Who Got Voted Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? Week 3 Results

Tyra Banks was back on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight as the AGT results were delivered for the final quarterfinals night of the season on AGT Season 12. The Dunkin’ Save was back and the AGT judges 2017 had another opportunity to save one artist, if they could finally vote together and not split their vote on America’s Got Talent Season 12. So, who got voted off America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out the AGT results below.

It was also a night of comedy on AGT. The show welcomed back a few of America’s favorites, as Season 9 winner Mat Franco returned. Along with Mat, Piff the Magic Dragon and Jon Dorenbos also made their comeback and performed some tricks with Marlon star Marlon Wayans.

To kick things off, we took a look back at the performances from last night. Some behind-the-scene things were featured as well, like Mel B searching to find that shirtless man that performed during Oskar & Gaspar. Overall, a fun night was had by all.

Per usual, the 12 acts took the stage and Tyra Banks announced the three acts in danger tonight on AGT 2017 that will fight for that Dunkin’ Save. The three acts were Angelina Green, Colin Cloud, and DaNell Daymon & Greater Works.

We then took a look back at the artists from last night partying it up with Tyra in the Dunkin’ Lounge. Now it is time to get the first results of the night:

Safe – Diavolo

Diavolo Eliminated – Oskar & Gaspar

Some fans found these results on America’s Got Talent 2017 shocking. More results from Tyra:

Safe – Kechi

Kechi Eliminated – Final Draft

Mat Franco, who went on to win Season 9 of the show, the first magician to do so, and has since become a big star in Las Vegas, took the stage for another trick.

After that performance, time for the next AGT results of the night:

Safe – Chase Goehring and Mike Yung

The final three acts then found out their fate on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight. The next act going to the semifinals is:

Safe – Sara & Hero

Sara & Hero Eliminated – Oscar Hernandez and Junior & Emily Alabi

Another magic act returned in Piff the Magic Dragon. He is always so awkward, but did an amazing job again nonetheless.

Then it was back to the results, as we found out the winner of the Dunkin’ Save tonight. The act saved tonight by America is Colin Cloud.

RT because @Colin_Cloud got the #DunkinSave and is heading to the Semifinals thanks to YOU! #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/NLikgzhTd7 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 31, 2017

That left us with Angelina Green and DaNell Daymon & Greater Works. The judges got to vote to save their favorite. Heidi voted for Angelina, but the other three judges all voted for DaNell Daymon & Greater Works, so they are moving on to the semifinals and Angelina is eliminated.

What do you think of the results on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight?

[Featured Image by NBC]