Ryan Edwards’ Wife Denies Divorce Then Shares Cryptic ‘Madness’ Post Before Deleting Her Instagram Account

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, told Radar Online days ago that she and her Teen Mom OG star husband weren’t planning to divorce. However, just a short time later, Standifer shared an odd post on Instagram and quickly deleted her account.

On August 28, after a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Ryan Edwards had vacated their home and been proclaiming plans for divorce, Mackenzie Standifer spoke to Radar Online, insisting that Edwards was still living in their home and confirming that they were not headed for divorce.

Days later, however, divorce rumors began swirling once again after Mackenzie Standifer took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message, which read, “Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive.”

On August 30, In Touch Weekly magazine shared the post with readers.

While Mackenzie Standifer has remained active on social media in the weeks since Ryan Edwards was accused of trying to hook up with other women on Tinder, her page, which was previously listed under the username @_mackenzie_edwards_, can no longer be found.

Mackenzie Standifer’s former Instagram page, @KenzieStandifer, is also unavailable at this time and because of her recent message, many fans are convinced that her marriage to Ryan Edwards will soon be confirmed to be over.

Ryan Edwards married Mackenzie Standifer during the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6 earlier this year. As fans of the series will recall, Edwards had a hard time making it to their quick ceremony and after he nearly nodded out behind the wheel, his now-wife questioned him about his use of Xanax.

A short time after the wedding, Ryan Edwards, who had been facing drug use rumors for several months, entered into a weeks-long treatment program.

Since then, Ryan Edwards has been keeping a low profile as Tinder and divorce rumors continue to swirl.

Ryan Edwards and his family have reportedly begun filming the seventh season of Teen Mom OG with their co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney, and Farrah Abraham.

