Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend: Packers QB Addresses Olivia Munn Split Amid Marie Margolius Rumors

Why did Aaron Rodgers and former girlfriend Olivia Munn split?

During a new interview, the Green Bay Packers quarterback addressed his split from the actress, which took place months ago after about three years of dating, and hinted that the media interest in their relationship led to “increased strain” between them.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” he explained to ESPN The Magazine, via a report from Us Weekly magazine on Wednesday, August 30.

According to the magazine’s report, Aaron Rodgers didn’t mention Olivia Munn by name but noted that the pressures of being a high-profile couple added “extra constraints” to their dynamic. The football player also said that making headlines due to his relationship affected him in many areas of his life.

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn began dating in early 2014 and split this past April.

As fans may recall of the couple’s relationship, Olivia Munn was frequently accused of keeping Aaron Rodgers from his family and leading to a family feud between him and his father Ed Rodgers, his brother Jordan Rodgers, and other members of the Rodgers family. In fact, during an episode of The Bachelorette last year, Ed Rodgers hinted that fame had torn Aaron Rodgers away from them, and a short time later, a source told Us Weekly magazine that Munn had never gotten along with the family.

While Aaron Rodgers admitted that maintaining a high-profile relationship wasn’t exactly the ideal situation, he has reportedly embarked on yet another relationship with a woman in the public eye: soccer star Marie Margolius.

Earlier this month, a report by Page Six revealed that Aaron Rodgers and Marie Margolius had reportedly been spotted together at the Martignetti brothers’ New York City hotspot the East Pole. According to an insider, the rumored new couple arrived to the venue around 10 p.m. and appeared to be on a date. However, as the outlet revealed, Aaron Rodgers attempted to go unnoticed by wearing a hat pulled slightly down over his face.

During their night out in the Big Apple, Aaron Rodgers and Marie Margolius reportedly spent time together in a quiet booth and treated themselves to cheeseburgers and monkfish.

