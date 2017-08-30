‘BB19’ News: Jason’s Rape Joke About Kevin’s Wife Causes Media Storm As Fans Slam Him On Twitter [Video]

The past few days in the Big Brother 19 house have been brutal, as players, who believe they’ve ousted major targets from the game, are now turning on those left behind. Since Monday, it appears Kevin Schlehuber has become enemy No. 1, possibly because he seems like easy prey being the oldest player in the house with mainly millennial-aged cast mates around him.

On Monday, several fights broke out in the house and turmoil ensued, but one particular conversation in which Jason Dent talked about Kevin’s family is making international headlines and causing fans to speak out on Twitter.

On August 28, at around 3:30 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Jason, Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Alex Ow were in the bathroom area discussing Kevin and his game play. Talk turned ugly after the group speculated about Kevin winning the next Head of Household (HOH) competition and what he might do with some control.

At about 3:32 p.m. on live feeds, Jason said, “If he puts me and Alex up… I’ll f****** make him lose his brain. I’ll call that m***** f***** every name in the book.”

Jason did not stop there and went on to joke, “I’ll f*** your wife when I get out of here. And I’m going to tie all your daughters up and make them f****** watch you piece of s***.”

Jason and Alex then laughed about what was said, while Josh and Paul joked that a line had just been crossed.

According to TMZ, Jason made another offensive comment about rape earlier in BB19 by stating he would hold down a female cast member so the men in the Big Brother 19 house could “backdoor her.”

TV Guide elaborated on the comment, noting that the “backdoor” comment was about Raven Walton and that Jason stated he would “hold the s*** out of her” while the male members of the cast “take turns.”

Fox News reports that fans of Big Brother are outraged by Jason’s quips and are expressing their disgust to CBS on Twitter, with some going so far as to cancel their live feed subscriptions.

Just #cancelled my @CBSAllAccessTV. Got an error that my reason was too long. Here is a copy of what I tried to send. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/sBj2o7hbTP — Wes Lyons (@weslyons) August 30, 2017

Shame on you CBS & BIG BROTHER PRODUCTION for letting this bullying and breaking of the rules continue. I'm done. — Roselee Dolle (@RoseleeDolle) August 30, 2017

Jason needs to make a public apology to Kevin's family when he gets out of the house, and he should not be allowed to win big brother! — laura jessie (@laurajessie3) August 30, 2017

See the video below of Jason’s controversial comments (Warning: Video contains strong language).

TMZ notes that Alex was extremely upset a few weeks ago, accusing former BB19 houseguest Jessica Graf of touching her buttocks inappropriately. Alex had explained on live feeds that one of her family members was raped and murdered, reports the New York Daily News, saying she is especially sensitive to such behavior. This has left some perplexed as to why she would laugh along with Jason during the conversation due to her history. Jason’s family has apologized on Twitter for his comments in the house, according to TV Guide, noting they were said in a joking manner. Nevertheless, his family also stated that such remarks are “not acceptable under any circumstance.”

Jason's family trying to do some quick damage control after his remarks yesterday… #BB19 pic.twitter.com/S7s8jInfJ1 — Big Brother Always (@BigBroAlways) August 29, 2017

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Sonja Fleming/CBS]