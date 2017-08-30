Demi Lovato Reveals A Single From Her New Album Is About Someone Her Fans Know

There is a lot of excitement over Demi Lovato’s upcoming studio album release, from both her fans and the singer herself. This will be her sixth album, and after releasing the first track, “Sorry Not Sorry,” fans are eager to hear more of what the singer has been working on after announcing that she was taking a step back from the spotlight last year.

While speaking to MTV News prior to the Video Music Awards on August 27, Demi Lovato opened up about her new music and one song in particular. Although the singer is excited for her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, it seems there are still some nerves in regards to one song that fans have yet to hear.

Demi Lovato shared that there are times when one puts out music where, “you just feel like everyone is going to know” who it is that is being written about. She feels like there will most likely be headlines that come out of a particular song. However, Lovato pointed out that when she is working on her music, it is all about being vulnerable. The singer explained that working on a song is about writing what is inspiring at the time. This means that all of the other “baggage that comes with it” is what is making the singer nervous in terms of her new album, and at least one song specifically.

Pre-order #TellMeYouLoveMe now!

SO excited to share this with you! These songs mean the world to me. #TMYLMPreOrder https://t.co/jbWOuvuYxs pic.twitter.com/DKhT02xYXA — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 24, 2017

Although Demi Lovato did not say which song she is referring to when she says that one song, in particular, has inspired her nerves, she did say that she believes that things happen for a reason. The singer said that at different times in a person’s life, they will experience different emotions, and these emotions do not have to be explained to other people, even if they are conveyed in a song.

While Demi Lovato might have some nerves about her upcoming album and the songs that are on it, she pointed out that whatever people want to think about what she is singing about, or whatever theories they may have, everything is fine. In fact, the singer made it clear that she knows what her song is about and who inspired it, and she plans to just “let it be.”

???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

Fans of Demi Lovato will get the chance to figure out who the singer might be singing about when her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, arrives on September 29. In the meantime, they also have her first single, “Sorry Not Sorry” they can enjoy leading up to the release date.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]