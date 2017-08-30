NFL Moves: Cleveland Browns Trade Cam Erving, While Green Bay Packers Sign Ahmad Brooks

The Cleveland Browns have continued their roster overhaul today, hours after releasing cornerback Joe Haden. They announced that they have traded center Cam Erving to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. For the Chiefs, this was their second trade in recent days, as they had previously traded a fourth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills to acquire 2015 second-round pick Reggie Ragland.

This trade allows the Browns to move on from Erving, whom they drafted with the 16th pick in the first round of the 2015 draft. In his two seasons with the Browns, he played in 29 games and started 17 of them. He started at least one game at every offensive line position except left tackle. However, Erving was awful during his time with the Browns. Analytics site Pro Football Focus had him as the lowest-ranked guard in the NFL among qualified players.

With Erving gone, the Browns have now parted ways with 10 of their 13 first-round draft picks selected between 2007 and 2016. The only ones left on the team are perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas (2007), defensive tackle Danny Shelton (2015) and wide receiver Corey Coleman (2016). The Browns now have 13 draft picks to use in the 2018 draft, as Sports Illustrated writer Chris Burke pointed out. Browns fans on Twitter reacted to the trade in a kind of stunned happiness, clearly not expecting to get a fifth for Erving.

We have traded OL Cam Erving to KC for a 2018 5th round pick. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2017

Sashi Brown was able to trade Justin Gilbert & Cam Erving. The man is a magician #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 30, 2017

By finding a sucker willing to trade for Cam Erving, Sashi Brown just locked up that GM of the Year award. — Santino Jacinto (@BuckeyeNino) August 30, 2017

All Browns wrongs have been righted by the trade of Cam Erving — Sashi (@TheKardiacKid) August 30, 2017

Browns' current 2018 picks:

Rd 1

Rd 1 (HOU)

Rd 2

Rd 2 (HOU)

Rd 2 (PHI)

Rd 3

Rd 4

Rd 4 (CAR)

Rd 5

Rd 5 (KC)

Rd 6

Rd 6 (PIT)

Rd 7 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) August 30, 2017

On the Chiefs’ end, the trade shows a further commitment to using draft picks to trade for players they think they can mold into being pieces to use in the future. The 25-year-old Erving will fill an immediate depth need at offensive line since he has experience playing multiple positions and the Chiefs are short on experienced backups. Down the line, the team hopes that Erving can become a future starter on the offensive line.

The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks, five days after the San Francisco 49ers released their second longest tenured player. Signing the 33-year-old pass rusher gives the team some depth behind starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.

The Packers need depth as they lost Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in free agency. Backup Vince Biegel is dealing with a foot injury that will put him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Meanwhile, fellow backup Jayrone Elliott is battling back spasms and the team does not think 2016 third-round pick Kyler Fackrell has developed enough to take on significant playing duties.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Brooks deal is for one year and could be worth up to $5 million. The veteran is entering his 11th season in the league and had 51.5 sacks with the 49ers, the third most sacks in team history. In his time with the 49ers, he also had 333 total tackles, 11 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

The #Packers are signing LB Ahmad Brooks to a 1-year deal that can be worth up to $5M, source said. Another(!) GB free agent signing coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]