Kristen Stewart Strips Down For Chanel Video After Nude Image Leaked Online [Watch]

Kristen Stewart has once again amazed her fans with her racy new video. The Twilight actress, who is currently romantically involved with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, stripped for Chanel’s new fragrance, Gabrielle. According to reports, Gabrielle is the French luxury brand’s first fragrance launch in 15 years.

The advert sees Kristen running through exploding lights to Beyonce’s groovy old song. The newly released campaign is executed by Gone director Ringan Ledwidge. In the advert, Kristen is shown fighting her way out of a gauzy cocoon as she slams through a hive of diamonds and emerges onto a seascape. The video is apparently a metaphor for the Chanel’s Gabrielle, who is “a rebel at heart, [who] freed herself to become the woman she wanted to be.”

Even Stewart shared her views on the advert. The Personal Shopper actress revealed the embarrassing process of shooting the video.

She said, “I was embarrassed in rehearsal but then we started shooting and it was like, ‘extend your leg over your entire body.’ It was so fun. I think it really looks cool.”

According to her, she always wants to make things that are honest and have a real purpose behind them. She further talked what drives her in the process of creating an art.

“I just kind of shut off the noise and stay true to like, you know. It’s all one and the same. Like your activism, the things that you want to say, questions that you have, things that stir up inside you. The only reason the art exists is because you have the things to say about what’s going on around you. If you feel it, do it now!” she added.

As reported by Elle, Chanel’s head of global creative resources said in a statement that viewers won’t find a linear approach when it comes to presenting their product, as they “chose to put the spotlight on her free and rebel-at-heart personality.”

Chanel’s Gabrielle will come in four floral scents: jasmine, orange blossom, grass tuberose, and ylang-ylang. A 3.4-ounce bottle will cost $135.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart was recently in the news after her nude pictures were reportedly leaked online. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the racy pictures of Stewart and Maxwell were allegedly published by hackers without their permission. The actress’ lawyer, Scott Whitehead, is trying very hard to get the pictures taken down from websites.

In professional endeavors, there were previous rumors that Kristen Stewart will soon join Robert Pattinson for yet another Twilight movie. However, as the Inquisitr reported multiple times, since Stephenie Meyer has not written stories about Edward Cullen and Bella Swan after the events shown in the last book and the subsequent movie, the chances of getting a Twilight reboot are very slim.

However, Robert Pattinson recently joked about a spin-off movie featuring Edward Cullen, but there has been no official confirmation from the studio or from the star’s representative about the possibility of another Twilight-related movie.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]