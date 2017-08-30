Jenelle Evans Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Will No Longer Talk Publicly About Jace

Jenelle Evans has been advised against speaking publicly about her 8-year-old son, Jace.

Following a messy custody battle with her mom, Barbara Evans, who was granted full custody of the boy in May, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to reveal that Jace’s therapist had recommended that Jace’s personal business be kept off the show — and off social media.

“His therapist and I decided to not talk publicly about Jace on-camera, off-camera, on social media, etc,” Jenelle Evans explained to her fans and followers, according to an August 30 report by In Touch Weekly magazine.

Jenelle Evans went on to reveal that because Jace is older and has his own voice, she will be restricting her posts to just photos of the boy. As for her mom, Jenelle Evans took the opportunity to call out her mother, Barbara, saying that “hopefully” she will be able to abide by the same rules.

While Jenelle Evans remains at odds with her mother and is currently refusing to allow Barbara to attend her upcoming wedding, it was their custody judge’s decision to have Jace remain in Barbara’s care. That said, Evans was granted a visitation schedule, which she didn’t have prior to their May court date.

Jenelle Evans and her fiancé, David Eason, are preparing to tie the knot on September 23 and recently traveled to New York City to pick up her wedding gown and several outfits for their children.

A short time after Jenelle Evans’ trip to New York City, she and her soon-to-be-husband traveled to Los Angeles to attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. During the show, they were seen mingling with their co-stars Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Brittany DeJesus, as well as reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Jenelle Evans and her mother’s relationship has been strained for years, but luckily for the Teen Mom 2 star, Jace’s therapist is well aware of her tough childhood and actually read her book prior to their meeting in an effort to better understand their family dynamic.

