Jax Taylor Can’t Say If He And Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged Because That Would ‘Ruin Everything’ [Photos]

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright can’t confirm whether or not they got engaged during the first season of their reality series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, because if they did, it would “ruin everything.”

Although Jax Taylor was seen looking at engagement rings during the latest episode of the show, he told Hollywood Life on August 30 that he wouldn’t be dropping any engagement news anytime soon.

“I don’t know. I can’t answer that. That would ruin everything,” he told the outlet after being asked if he and Brittany Cartwright were ready to take the next step.

While Jax Taylor’s contract with Bravo TV likely restricts him from spoiling any storylines of the show, he has hinted at an engagement numerous times on social media and even shared photographic evidence of Cartwright’s potential engagement ring.

Back in March, months after rumors began swirling in regard to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s spinoff, Taylor shared an image of himself and Cartwright on Instagram and in the photo, Cartwright was seen sporting what appeared to be a pear-cut diamond engagement ring. Around the same time, Cartwright shared the same image but suspiciously opted to crop her ring out of the photo before sharing it on her own Instagram page.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

As soon as the above photo was shared, Jax Taylor’s fans and followers began speaking out his potential engagement but all the while, he remained silent in regard to the issue.

Then, months later, while promoting the debut season of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Jax Taylor shared a photo of himself and Brittany Cartwright on Twitter and in the image, she was once again sporting what appeared to be the same pear-cut diamond ring.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and don’t miss the couple and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, and Scheana Marie, in Vanderpump Rules Season 6 later this year.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]