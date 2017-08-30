Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly On The Rocks; Did He Cheat?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik haven’t been seen together for weeks, and according to a new report, the couple is allegedly on the rocks.

Just one day after Gigi Hadid confirmed that she would be walking alongside her sister, Bella Hadid, in the upcoming 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a report has hit the web that claims Malik’s allegedly questionable behavior may be to blame for his rumored tension with his model girlfriend.

On August 30, a source told OK! Magazine that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s romance was hanging on by a thread after Malik reportedly began texting Hadid’s longtime friend, Kendall Jenner, behind her back.

“Gigi’s really upset by the rumors about Zayn not being true to her,” an insider told the magazine.

According to the report, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have allegedly been working hard to establish themselves as an “it couple” in the entertainment industry for years. So, to see their relationship reportedly coming unhinged just as their efforts began to pay off has reportedly been disheartening.

Although Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend has reportedly denied any wrongdoing, the rumors regarding his potential infidelities won’t quit, and now, they are said to be on the verge of ending their relationship for good.

If Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik do call it quits, it won’t be their first breakup. As fans of the couple may recall, Hadid and Malik briefly split in late spring of last year before rekindling their relationship weeks later.

At the time of their first split, a People Magazine source revealed that the model had allegedly caught Malik in a number of lies but opted to give him a second chance after he continuously apologized to her and begged for Hadid to take him back. The source also said that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had been fighting constantly before their split.

Following their brief breakup, the People Magazine insider said that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were working hard on their communication with one another and doing whatever they could to ensure that their future romance would remain in a healthy place.

