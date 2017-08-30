Jon And Kate Gosselin Custody Battle: Jon Fights To Prove He’s Not A Deadbeat, Money Could Stand In The Way

Last week, it was reported that Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, got into a terrible argument over the custody of their daughter, Hannah, 13. Hannah, one of the sextuplets, reportedly told her father that she did not want to go back to her mother’s house during an exchange of the children in a parking lot. But the fight didn’t end there. Instead, it was reported that Hannah screamed and cried at the top of her lungs, and Kate tried to forcibly remove her from her father’s car. The young girl stayed firmly planted in her seat, and her father told her to resist Kate as much as possible.

The police were called, but no arrests were made, but Hannah was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her arm.

According to an insider, Jon Gosselin is ready to ensure that people no longer see him as a deadbeat dad, which is something they claim Kate Gosselin loves to portray him as instead. While he feels Hannah is old enough to decide whom she wants to live with, the insider says that Kate Gosselin won’t let that happen without a long and exhausting legal battle, no matter what Hannah says she wishes.

It has also been reported that Kate Gosselin has a lot more money than Jon does, as she invested her money well, wrote books, and continued to appear on the series, Kate Plus 8, by herself with her brood.

The insider reported that while Kate Gosselin has a fabulously wealthy lifestyle, Jon does not, and therefore, he feels as though he isn’t able to see his kids as often as he would like, partially due to the fact that Kate is able to use her money to control him.

He’s also worried about the upcoming case against him that will take place to award custody of Hannah and the rest of the sextuplets. While Kate can, no doubt, afford to hire top lawyers, Jon isn’t in a financial position to do so. He’s also worried that this will be a financial blow to him, but that won’t stop him from fighting for custody.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Stringer/Getty Images]