Will Kendall Jenner Walk In The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show With The Hadid Sisters?

Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters were all included in last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France, but this year, Jenner appears to be missing from the lineup.

Following a number of online announcements in regard to who will walk in the upcoming show, which is expected to be filmed in Shanghai, China, fans have been left wondering if Jenner has been left out of the show.

While the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, weren’t initially named as models in the show, they have both since confirmed their roles in the upcoming event to their fans and followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has remained completely silent about the issue and as time goes on, her fans are growing more and more concerned that she won’t be seen on the runway.

That said, there is at least a slight possibility that Kendall Jenner has been confirmed as a model but chosen to keep the news a secret for the time being. In fact, in a statement to Hollywood Life on August 29, the Fashion Show said that they were not revealing who would be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret event. Instead, they explained, the decision to confirm the news was up to the models selected.

Kendall Jenner first walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during its 2015 show.

In recent social media post, Kendall Jenner has been sharing images from her La Perla campaign. That said, it’s hard to tell whether or not her campaign with La Perla, which is also a lingerie brand, has anything to do with her potential absence from the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In other Kendall Jenner news, the model has been continuously confusing her fans and followers with her dating life as she regularly steps out with different men.

Throughout this month, Kendall Jenner has been seen with both ASAP Rocky and Blake Griffin. However, just as fans grew convinced that Jenner had dumped the rapper for the athlete, she threw fans for another loop when she reportedly reunited with her rumored ex-boyfriend Jordan Clarkson, who she was linked to for the majority of 2016.

