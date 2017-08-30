Jennifer Aniston So Ready For Hollywood Life After 50 As Star Shuts Down Yet More Pregnancy Rumors

Jennifer Aniston has remained in the spotlight of media and entertainment headlines for over two decades now, and as the natural beauty approaches the age of 50, she insists she could not be more ready.

Aniston has been an amazing example of how women needn’t succumb to the idea that their time in the spotlight is through and that life is less exciting after 50. Likewise, Jen has made sure to remind people that the idea a married woman is expected to have children to make her life complete is a ridiculous one. Aniston has long been the subject of pregnancy rumors, even as far back as during her marriage to Brad Pitt, which ended in 2005.

The star has made it clear on a number of occasions that the topic is sensitive to her, and during her most recent interview with Glamour, Aniston once again revisits the discussion after the freshest batch of rumors about a fabricated pregnancy had recently made the rounds.

“If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant,” Aniston said.

The former Friends actress went on to add that it really is “no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.”

As mentioned, Jen goes on to chat about how aging is viewed in society today and how she seeks to embrace life after 50, noting that she thinks “if anything, it gets more and more exciting.”

Jennifer Aniston thinks we should quit the fat-shaming, body-shaming, and childless-shaming. We couldn’t agree more. https://t.co/gbWw2JEH4w — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 30, 2017

“For some reason, we don’t honour or pay respect to aging. It’s something that we look at as a negative, and yet every single person on this planet does it,” Aniston adds.

The star stated that there should be no expiration date on a person’s worth, and as an actress, on “a person worth watching,” reminding us that individuals still have a story to tell regardless of whether they can bounce “a penny off their tummy” like they could in their 20’s and 30’s.

Jennifer Aniston reveals the rumor she’s tired of hearing about women in Hollywood: https://t.co/lpKCY4VnzY pic.twitter.com/uYSRR6c704 — Glamour (@glamourmag) August 21, 2017

Without a doubt, as the Huffington Post points out, Jennifer Aniston will always be relevant and keep us engaged in her onscreen work and by sharing her pertinent advice and life lessons.

[Featured Image By Pascal Le Segretain /Getty Images]