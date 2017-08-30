Abby Lee Miller Has Hired A Ghostwriter For Her Post-Prison Book

Disgraced Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller isn’t one to back down from a business opportunity, and the former reality star has already proven that she’s going to capitalize on her time in jail as much as possible. While reports of Abby’s life in jail have been pretty rough thus far, the reality TV star is ready to tell her narrative, even though she hasn’t even served half of her jail time.

The star is strategically releasing information while she’s in jail so that the ghost writer will be finished with the book by the time Abby Lee Miller walks free. This will mean that Miller will be able to cash in on her experience almost immediately, and get her advance money as soon as she walks out the door.

It has been reported that the Dance Moms star can often be found in the multimedia room searching news channels to see if there is anything about her on the television. It’s also been reported that the star is prone to hysterical crying fits and is proving to be unstable. It was also reported that the star has hired a feared inmate to ensure that no one messes with her, as she has already become the target of several women’s wrath.

The star has reportedly been in a screaming match with another inmate, who told Abby that “she ain’t s**t” in an effort to knock the star down a peg. There are also rumors swirling that the correctional officers don’t like Abby Lee Miller, either, and that they often shine lights in her face while she’s trying to sleep.

During her time on the inside, the disgraced reality TV star has been cleaning bathrooms and showers, which is common for most new inmates to do. A former inmate stated that she thought Abby Lee Miller would end up working in the kitchen, though this has not been confirmed yet.

Abby Lee Miller had weight loss surgery before entering the FCI Victorville Facility, so the star may emerge from the prison looking like a totally different woman that she did before she went in.

