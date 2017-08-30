Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Previously Hit With A Restraining Order After Allegedly Stalking An Ex

Fans were happy to see Amber Portwood move on from her controversial relationship with Matt Baier, but has she hopped out of one bad relationship and into another?

According to a new report, Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend, Los Angeles-based lighting technician Andrew Glennon, was hit with a restraining order in 2013 after being accused of slashing an ex-girlfriend’s tires and hacking into her cell phone.

On August 30, Radar Online shared details of the restraining order, revealing that Glennon’s unnamed ex-girlfriend requested he stay at least 100 yards from her and her dog after she ended their three-year relationship in March of 2013. In her request, the woman said that Glennon was very upset when she chose to end their relationship and hid her keys before refusing to leave her apartment.

Five months after their split, the woman recalled, Glennon reportedly showed up to her home, and after she requested for him to leave, he reportedly let the air out of her tires. He then sent her flowers under a fake name on her birthday and unsuccessfully attempted to visit her at work.

Andrew Glennon was also accused of “calling, texting, emailing obsessively and emailing threatening statements” before hacking into her iTunes account and reportedly installing a GPS tracker. He even allegedly threw rocks at her apartment window and smiled and laughed after getting her attention.

In Andrew Glennon’s response to the woman’s request for a protection order, he agreed to the conditions requested. He also noted that after living with her for three years, they had a falling out which led him to try and win her back with flowers and cards.

After failing to receive a response, Glennon was reportedly served with an order to appear in court. During his appearance, Glennon reportedly said that he has moved on and was focusing on work after their split.

Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, are currently filming the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on when the series will return to MTV.

