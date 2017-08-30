Kenya Moore Defends Her Marriage To Marc Daly, Responds To Critics, And Threatens Lawsuit

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore responded to several rumors that her marriage to Marc Daly is fake. The former model and beauty queen claims the reports suggesting her marriage is staged are lies and that her fans shouldn’t believe reports based on anonymous sources.

In an Instagram post, Kenya Moore stated the following.

“It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an ‘anonymous’ or unknown source. “My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of. I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past…No more. “Enough is enough. “I’m fighting back. Be warned, I’m coming for you and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh.”

A TMZ report in July stated that Kenya had to choose between her marriage to Marc Daly and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The publication wrote that her husband was reluctant to film the reality TV series due to the portrayal of men, but the producers want to keep the series authentic by documenting her love life.

After rumors circulated that she was fired from RHOA, Kenya shut down the reports and confirmed that she is filming Season 10.

Oop! #KenyaMoore issues a warning to anyone talking about her man and whether or not her marriage is real or for television ???????? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Earlier this month, a blind item suggested her marriage was staged and that other cast mates were suspicious about the validity of her marriage.

#kenyamoorehaircare @kristenwhiteimagery A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Earlier this year, the reality TV star spoke to People Magazine, where she spoke about how the media attempts to destroy relationships, adding that her husband Marc Daly did not sign up for “this world.”

It is yet to be confirmed whether rumors circulating about her marriage are true or whether Marc Daly will appear with her on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10.

Chileee #KimZolciak is out here letting it be known she doesn't believe #KenyaMoore and her boo are a real couple ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Kenya Moore’s cast mate Kim Zolciak slammed her marriage to Marc earlier this month on Instagram. The two are carrying on their feud from last season and reportedly almost had a fight. Kim commented on an Instagram picture where Kenya was wishing her husband a happy birthday with one word: “Lies.”

Kenya also attacked Kim during her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, where she suggested that Zolciak was returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she needs the money. It doesn’t seem like their feud will end anytime soon.

Kenya states that she has finally found true love despite the rumors that her marriage is fake. The reality TV star is defending her marriage after her surprise wedding in St. Lucia earlier this year garnered skepticism.

Do you think Kenya’s marriage is real? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]