PS Plus September 2017 Free Games Lineup Include Two Bonus Titles For PlayStation 4

The PS Plus September lineup has finally been announced. Aside from the usual six titles that will be available next week for free to members, Sony put in two extras. PlayStation 4 owners will be able to download two bonus games, and one requires the PSVR.

PS Plus September 2017 Lineup

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League is a VR title that will be part of the PS Plus program next month. You can download it on the PS4, but you need the PSVR to play it, Polygon reported. Sony did lower the price of the virtual reality headset, however, so you can buy it together with the PlayStation Camera attachment for $399, saving you up to $60.

PlayStation 4 owners are also getting Infamous: Second Son, the third installment in the series, and Strike Vector Ex, a first-person shooter title. The latter game is fairly new, having been released at this month last year. Additionally, Sony also surprised fans with the horror title, Dead by Daylight, which will be available for a limited time only.

Then there’s Truck Racer, which, as the name suggests, is a racing game with trucks instead of sports cars. It is free on the PS3, along with Handball 2016, a little something for the handball fans. For the PS Vita, there is Hatoful Boyfriend and We Are Doomed, both of which are also available to download on the PS4.

Experience a PS4 favorite in @SuckerPunchProd's inFamous Second Son, headlining September's PS Plus lineup: https://t.co/5XScDhlr9j pic.twitter.com/ljdYp5Vafz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 30, 2017

All titles will go live on September 5, except for Dead by Daylight. Players will only get to download it for free on September 15 to 18, and afterward, enjoy a 30% discount until September 22.

PS Plus August 2017 Lineup Still Available

That means that as of this writing, the PS Plus games for August 2017 listed on PlayStation’s blog are still live. This month features pretty big titles, so it’s best not to miss the opportunity to get these for free; Just Cause 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry for PlayStation 4, Super Motherload and Snakeball for PlayStation 3, and Downwell and Level 22 for PS Vita. Downwell is a cross-buy with the PS4 title.

New PlayStation games out next week: https://t.co/EQQom0iPjJ Everybody's Golf arrives August 29 on PS4 pic.twitter.com/aVVTUNETLR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 25, 2017

If you’re a PS Plus member, you can grab these titles until the September lineup becomes available.

