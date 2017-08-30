NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving Deal To Celtics Could Be Dead As Bucks Swoop In With Big Offer

The NBA trade rumors indicate that the deal sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics could be dead, and a new mega-deal emerging with the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

The trade shipping Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round pick looked to be all but done in the last week, but a huge roadblock has recently emerged in the form of Thomas’ hip injury. The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly came back with an even bigger ask to the Boston Celtics and had run into resistance from the Celtics.

That has created an opening that the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to seize upon, SB Nation reported. The team has reportedly made its own offer to the Cavaliers, one that features some enticing young talent.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Bucks are offering reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, in addition to Khris Middleton, and could be adding a first-round pick to sweeten the deal. It’s not clear yet if Kyrie Irving has shown interest in going to Milwaukee, but the deal appears to be flexible, and the Bucks could bring more to the table in order to get it completed, Lowe reported.

It is likely that Cleveland would ask for something more — possibly significantly more — SB Nation noted. Neither Brogdon nor Middleton brings the explosive scoring ability that they would be losing with Kyrie Irving, and the Boston Celtics are offering in Isaiah Thomas. And the first-round pick the Celtics are including in the deal is an unprotected pick from the Brooklyn Nets, which will likely be a high lottery pick rather than a mid to late first rounder that the Bucks could offer.

From Milwaukee’s perspective, the addition of Kyrie Irving would likely boost them to contender in the Eastern Conference, pairing him with Giania Antetokounmpo to create what SB Nation describes as “one of the more formidable two-man tandems in the league.”

On the final stages of the Celtics-Cavs stand-off, and why Boston is ready to bet big on Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/s57lNa1gkc — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 30, 2017

Bucks have offer centered around Malcolm Brogdon and Khris Middleton for Kyrie if Cavs-Celtics trade falls through, per @ZachLowe_NBA pic.twitter.com/WKhF9oH7d9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2017

Still, the NBA rumors show that the Cavaliers and Celtics remain at the bargaining table, and experts believe it would be in the Cavs’ best interest to go with Boston’s offer. The first-round pick and the complementary pieces offered by the Celtics would serve two purposes — keep Cleveland at the top of the Eastern Conference, even with the drop in production from losing Irving, and put together enough building blocks for the team to make a run at keeping LeBron James after next season, when he is largely expected to bolt Cleveland for Los Angeles.

