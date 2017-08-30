Kailyn Lowry Says Her Mother Won’t Have A Relationship With Baby Lo

After Kailyn Lowry gave birth to Baby Lo, fans wondered if her mother Suzi would have a relationship with her new grandson. Kail’s mother has appeared on Teen Mom 2 here and there, but fans of the show are aware that she has had a serious substance abuse issue that has made it difficult for the pair to be in each other’s lives. Although she has met Lincoln and Isaac, it seems that Suzi hasn’t necessarily been involved.

It was reported at one point that Suzi allegedly got drunk while babysitting Kail’s son, Lincoln, 3, which is partially why Kail hasn’t spoken much to her mother since then.

Kailyn Lowry has stated that her mother was often drunk during her childhood, or sometimes drove drunk, which Kail doesn’t fault her for because she says that Suzi was very sick at the time.

Without Chris Lopez, the father of Baby Lo, in the picture, Kail doesn’t have a huge support system. However, the mom-of-three has always been fiercely independent and isn’t too concerned with how things will turn out for her.

Kailyn Lowry stated that she has told her mother about Baby Lo, but that she hasn’t responded to her messages, so she is assuming she won’t meet him for quite a while.

Kailyn and her mother have been estranged for a few years, and Kail doesn’t speak to her father or her older half-sisters. However, the young mother is very involved with her many friends who provide a support system for her.

Rumors have swirled around Kailyn’s baby daddy and his involvement with Baby Lo. It has been stated that the new father has been more of a help than Kail anticipated, but conversely, some reports have said that the pair are on the outs and she’s had it with his making plans and not showing up.

There have also been rumors that Chris Lopez’s mom is going to fight for custody of Baby Lo, as she is concerned about her grandparents’ rights and Kail’s “lifestyle” of having three babies with three different men. This has not been confirmed or denied by Kail or anyone close to her.

