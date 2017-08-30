Creative Teen Dresses Toddler Brother In Insanely Creepy and Haunting ‘It’ Costume As Photos Go Viral

A teen from Mississippi gave his brother the creepiest, yet most creative makeover of all time and the photos are sending chills down spines.

When 17-year-old Eagan Tilghman had his creative juices flowing, he decided to give his 3-year-old baby brother, Louie, a chilling makeover inspired by Pennywise, the clown from Stephen King’s popular novel and film, It. In a post on Facebook, Eagan’s mom boasted about how creative her son was and urged people to see the “creativity” in the pictures rather than the “creepiness.”

Brooke Tilghman went on to say that Eagan was bored and decided to give his little brother a makeover and everything was 100% authentic aside from Louie’s forehead, which Eagan elongated using the Photoshop program. She then ended the post by sharing her love for her kids.

“I LOVE my unique and creative kids.”

According to Mashable, Eagan has been dressing up his kid brother as iconic movie characters for a long time. But it was inspiration from another famous villain that gave Eagan the idea for Pennywise.

“It all started because my other brother, Hosea, who is four, wanted me to paint his face like the Joker. I did and we just had the idea to dress Louie up and take a few pictures,” the 17-year-old said.

Brooke’s Facebook post has already gone viral with over 95,000 shares. The post has also gained an impressive 83,000 comments, many of which are people tagging friends so they can see the photos for themselves. On the flip side, the mastermind himself, Eagan, also shared the creepy clown photos to his own Facebook page, and the original posting has gotten over 3,400 shares.

Like we said before, this wasn’t Eagan’s first time that he decided to use his younger siblings to play dress up. On his Instagram page, Eagan showcases his arsenal of creative photos for the world to see. Some of his most clever works include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Joker from Batman, and even Edward Scissorhands.

A post shared by The Amazing Eag (@eagtab3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

And just yesterday, Eagan shared with his Facebook friends that regardless of the fame and fortune (which he has yet to see) that he gained from the viral photo, his family is always the most important. He referenced specifically his younger brother, Shep, bragging about his “famous” brother on Instagram live.

If you’d to like get more of your clown fix and see the upcoming It movie, the film hits theaters September 7.

[Featured Image by Brooke Tilghman/Facebook]