Joe Rogan Calls Out Jon Jones, Says UFC fighter Is Now ‘The Number One F***up Of All-Time’

Last week, TMZ first broke the news that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had failed a drug test prior to his July 29 UFC 214 title fight against Daniel Cormier. In a statement that the UFC released regarding this, they stated that Jones’ failed drug test came from a sample that was collected at his weigh-in the day before the fight.

TMZ’s sources said that Jones tested positive for an anabolic steroid called Turinabol, which was later confirmed by the fighter’s agent, Malki Kawa, during an interview on The MMA Hour one week ago. However, Kawa did defend Jones, stating, “I can almost bet my life on it that this is another tainted supplement.”

He also mentioned that the fighter’s B sample is being tested and should be done within two weeks. After his B sample results come in, Jones will have a formal hearing with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), who will then make an official decision, which could take a few months. Following all of this, a decision will be made by the UFC on whether to strip Jones of his title. More important for Jones is the fact that he could be facing a four-year suspension from the sport.

If Jones is stripped of his title, it will make for an unprecedented third time that it has happened to him. In April 2015, he lost his title over his connection to a hit-and-run incident where he injured a pregnant woman. Last November, Jon Jones was suspended for one year and stripped of his interim title after failing a USADA drug test prior to his UFC 200 title fight against Cormier.

However, there are more incidents in the fighter’s troubled past that have raised questions about his character and decision making. In May 2012, Jones was involved in a DWI incident in Binghamton, New York and crashed his vehicle. Jones himself had said, “I was a drug addict,” after he smoked marijuana and also tested positive for cocaine in January 2015.

All of these past incidents, along with Jones’ most recent failed test and its ramifications in the MMA world, has given UFC color commentator Joe Rogan a very harsh opinion of the fighter that will not be dulled anytime soon. Speaking the other day on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan stated, “Jon Jones, with this, becomes the number one f***up of all time, for sure, if he wasn’t already. This is the biggest one ever. We can only hope and pray that somehow or another there’s some mistake.”

Rogan would go on to say this about Jones.

“Here’s the thing, we don’t know what was really going on now [with Jones]. Now I think we are allowed to have complete, open speculation with zero concern for being respectful. After the d*** pill thing you gotta go, ‘Look man, the dude was partying, he was taking some d*** pills.’ Coke, I don’t give a f*** about coke. That’s not helping you. Then you hear about this and you go, ‘Wait a minute, what is this?’ I want to know what this is.”

As for Jon Jones himself, the fighter finally broke his social media silence following the announcement of his failed drug test on Twitter the other day. He wrote that he had “So much to be grateful for,” which is an interesting statement as it was reported that he was “crushed” by the news of his failed test. Prior to this tweet, Jones had not posted anything on his Twitter or Instagram pages.

Times like these remind me how blessed I truly am. So much to be grateful for — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]