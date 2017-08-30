‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’: 1.8 Resistance Update, Trailer Reveals West Side Pier Expansion

Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.8 update revealing an expansion unveiling the West Side Pier, according to Ubi.com. The named updated is called “Resistance” and with it comes interesting and exciting new PvE and PvP mode additions to this massively multiplayer shooter that takes place in New York City with a social area or “rallying point” at Camp Clinton.

The Division 1.8 specifics regarding those modes entails a Skirmish PvP mode and a Resistance PvE mode. From the sounds of it, it looks pretty exciting as the latter aforementioned mode entails four Division agents taking on waves of opposition at the West Side Pier. Apparently, the chaotic factions have joined together to take on Division agents which proves to sound quite challenging.

This could give a “Remember the Alamo” experience to those who find themselves completely immersed in their gaming passion. The mission here is to just survive and from it earn rewards.

For the competitive type, you have the PvP Skirmish mode where you take on other fellow agents in a 2-team, 4-player set-up. Basically, you’re playing 4-on-4. Here you’re basically racking up kills in as much time as possible before time expires. Just an FYI, you need to completely kill your opponents instead of incapacitating them. This means that they could still bounce back.

The Division 1.8 Resistance update also brings forth some other adjustments like changes to the Underground, rogue mechanics, and the ability to adjust your gear item stats.

What was interesting is that just a short time ago, a rumored leak had created a buzz about a trailer for 1.8 being released. This turned out to be true with today’s big reveal and with it other details like the U.S.S. Intrepid making its appearance. The trailer did feature a naval vessel in a few shots.

There was also mentioned in this rumor that Rogue Agent Keeler would be speaking with the different factions in taking up arms together, according to Epic Slay3rs’ YouTube video and a screenshot referenced on Imgur.

Buzz about new exotics and a seeker gear set were also mentioned as well as a Last Stand mode and mission narratives as well. It’s unsure that this will come to fruition, but this will come to pass tomorrow, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. PDT on Twitch.

This update is coming across all platforms which includes PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]