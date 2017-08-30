Internet Theory Suggests The Next Major Hurricane Will Hit The United States In 2023

Hurricane Harvey is still displaying its strength along the Gulf Coast, and it has already affected the lives of so many people. However, the question remains: When will they have to brace for something like this again?

Harvey has brought back numerous memories for those who had their lives forever changed by Hurricane Katrina and other major storms, but the internet may be on to something. It appears as if they may have figured out when the next major hurricane will hit the United States.

Over the course of the last 12 years, there have been a number of strong hurricanes and severe storms that have battered the U.S. and other countries. Hurricane Harvey is only the latest one, and it has been damaging parts of Texas and Louisiana for the last five days.

There is little doubt that these storms are exceeding what original forecasts say for them, and the Atlantic states that climate change is obviously to blame. The flooding that has devastated so many homes, businesses, and lives is exactly like what has hurt so many over the course of the last decade.

With that, leave it to the internet to figure out a theory as to when the next major hurricane is going to affect the United States.

By simply looking at the dates of the storms, one can see there is a bit of an obvious pattern to when the weather is at its worst. Social media has kind of taken that ball and run with it to bring about one of the latest conspiracy theories.

Last 4 major hurricanes have all hit on August 29th. Harvey, Katrina, Isaac, Gustav. #randomfact Coincidence?? — Austen Rempe (@rempe_austen17) August 30, 2017

Hurricane Katrina 8/29/2005

Hurricane Gustav 8/29/2008

Hurricane Isaac 8/29/2012

Hurricane Harvey 8/29/2017 — Austin Elliott (@lilthug6996) August 30, 2017

Now, the first thing that needs to be straightened out is that Hurricane Harvey actually made landfall on August 26, 2017. On August 29, it was heading into southeastern Louisiana to start bringing even worse weather to many cities there, but it is a touch of irony that it happened on the 12-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Also, Hurricane Gustav made its official United States landfall in Louisiana on September 1, 2008, as reported by National Geographic. It made its initial landfall as a hurricane, on August 26, 2008, in Hispaniola, which includes Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

There is even an image going around on Facebook and Instagram with the exact same dates and information, but it breathes new life into the actual theory being passed around. Despite the actual days being off by a few, someone figured out that the last four major hurricanes hit the U.S. starting in 2005 and then two years later, three years later, four years later, and five years later.

This is leading many people to believe that in six years, which would be 2023, something bad is coming.

One has to admit that it is a strange coincidence, even if the dates are off by a few days. Still, there is science to back all of this up.

One user from Tiger Droppings stated, “Harvey, Andrew, Isaac, Katrina, and Gustav all hit within 5 days of each other on the calendar. The 5 strongest storms, by pressure, to hit the US all happened between August 17th and September 2.”

Hurricane Andrew was a Category 5 storm that was the costliest hurricane to ever make landfall in the United States until Hurricane Katrina took that spot in 2005. Andrew made landfall on the coast of Florida on August 24, 1992, and brought nothing with it but damage and destruction.

Scientists and experts are always on top of these things and will forecast them in the best possible way they know how. No one wants the disaster, death, and destruction that has come from hurricanes such as Harvey, Katrina, Isaac, and Gustav, which means they will give as much warning as is humanly possible. Still, stranger things have happened, and perhaps there is something to this internet theory of the next major storm hitting the United States in 2023. Of course, it’s best to be ready at all times.

[Featured Image by NASA/NOAA/AP Images]