Melania Trump High Heels Drama: Some Liberal Women Defend FLOTUS After Hurricane Harvey Faux Pas

After over seven months in the White House, it seems pretty clear, President Donald Trump and his family are not too focused on what their critics think or say. The Trumps dance to their own beat, and there is not much online commenters and the media can do about this kind of behavior.

Tuesday, Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Texas to survey some of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, and the leader of the free world seemed more interested in the size of the crowd. The New York billionaire was happy to see that some of his supporters jumped through hoops to hear him speak in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The area did not suffer in the same way that Houston did, but a few political experts said that Trump failed to show empathy for the victims. Ari Fleischer, who worked for President George W. Bush, backed this idea during an appearance on the Fox News Channel.

Mrs. Trump also sparked many conversations online because she decided to remain very fashionable even in the face of the tragedy that some are facing at the moment in the Lone Star State. As she was leaving the White House, the former model was photographed wearing a pair of black snakeskin stilettos, and observers do not believe they were comfortable enough for where she was heading.

Ari Fleischer: “There was something missing from what President Trump said…the empathy for the people who suffer.” (via RawStory) pic.twitter.com/gb6WxyPhyh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2017

The controversy quickly became a trending conversation on social media and remained a hot topic for a few hours. The businesswoman was smart enough to change her shoes before they landed in Texas.

Even some Trump supporters believe that a faux pas like this could have been easily avoided if people in the administration paid more attention to optics. As the country is busy screaming for real and strong leadership, Trump and his associates continue to do things their own way.

In a surprising twist, some liberal women, who supported Hillary Clinton, came out to defend Mrs. Trump because they think a woman should not be judged by the things that she decides to wear. Those activists say that the first lady should only be evaluated on the actions that she takes.

Those voices also explained that they wished the other side had offered the same courtesy to former First Lady Michelle Obama and Mrs. Clinton when they were in the same position.

[Featured Image by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]